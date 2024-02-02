Russia travel

Is it safe ? Discrimination ? What are the woman up to

I'm Croatian. Any fancy good kickboxing gyms ?

Cost of life.

I wanna explore my slavic side. Never did solo travel
 
Yes its safe, no discrimination

Woman are up to seeking money or passport to foreign lands

Cost of living is cheap most of the country live on 300 dollars a month

@ssBaldy help your slavic bro TS out lol
 
Yes its safe, no discrimination

Woman are up to seeking money or passport to foreign lands

Cost of living is cheap most of the country live on 300 dollars a month
How is Russia such a global power but people got 300 a month
 
Putin won't just randomly send me to war ? I won't get kidnapped for being too "western" ? English speakers ? Croatian and Russian is too different accent wise
 
Tell them you think Fedor is GOAT and they should welcome you with open arms

117o.gif
 
You realize your country is supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia right? It's not a good idea to visit Russia if your country is not allied with Russia.
 
That's why I asked. I also live in Germany. They would see my Croatian passport
 
Left high kick to the head with this guy…
 
My dad went in 1972 to watch the Canada-Russia Summit Series (legendary hockey series).

He said you could get a woman for the night in exchange for a pair of pantyhose. Nothing has changed afaik.
 
You wont get problems from russian officials

That being said country is at war so avoid being near any factories military facilities and so forth since they might go boom suddenly
 
War is only on the border ?
 
My dad went in 1972 to watch the Canada-Russia Summit Series (legendary hockey series).

He said you could get a woman for the night in exchange for a pair of pantyhose. Nothing has changed afaik.
i-m-writing-this-down-good-stuff-3x7oljzv07hbt43z.gif
 
My dad went in 1972 to watch the Canada-Russia Summit Series (legendary hockey series).

He said you could get a woman for the night in exchange for a pair of pantyhose. Nothing has changed afaik.
Damn 😂
 
