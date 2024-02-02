Russia travel

Yes its safe, no discrimination
Woman are up to seeking money or passport to foreign lands
Cost of living is cheap most of the country live on 300 dollars a month
That's why I asked. I also live in Germany. They would see my Croatian passportYou realize your country is supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia right? It's not a good idea to visit Russia if your country is not allied with Russia.
Left high kick to the head with this guy…You realize your country is supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia right? It's not a good idea to visit Russia if your country is not allied with Russia.
Putin won't just randomly send me to war ? I won't get kidnapped for being too "western" ? English speakers ? Croatian and Russian is too different accent wise
You wont get problems from russian officials
That being said country is at war so avoid being near any factories military facilities and so forth since they might go boom suddenly
My dad went in 1972 to watch the Canada-Russia Summit Series (legendary hockey series).
He said you could get a woman for the night in exchange for a pair of pantyhose. Nothing has changed afaik.
DamnMy dad went in 1972 to watch the Canada-Russia Summit Series (legendary hockey series).
He said you could get a woman for the night in exchange for a pair of pantyhose. Nothing has changed afaik.