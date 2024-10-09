Crime Russia confirms Trump sent Tiny Putin Covid Tests

time.com

Kremlin Confirms Trump Sent Putin COVID-19 Tests While President

Journalist Bob Woodward's new book reports that Trump, while President in 2020, secretly sent Putin Abbott Covid testing machines when the devices were scarce.
time.com time.com

Why did Putin need a test for a hoax and something that is akin to a flu?
Just when I am out on the Trump pee tape, Trump does some secretive shit for Manlet Putin and pulls me back in again.
Rumors are Trump has been a Russian asset since the late 1980’s which makes sense because he could be easily manipulated with a piece of ass.
 
So you're complaining about God Emperor Trump engaging in humanitarian aid to another country during a time of global unknowns?

Gues you're prejudiced against the Russian people.

{<BJPeen}
 
Nope just prefer my government to be transparent. I bet you do as well except when it comes to Dementia Donny and then no matter what he does your response is usually defend or deflect. You are such a good Rube.
If it was not such a big deal and a humanitarian gesture why do I have to find out 4 years later.
I heard Putin called Donny with R Kelly playing in the background asking for the tests. Trump got the hint and sent them right over.

 
