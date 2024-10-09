44nutman
Kremlin Confirms Trump Sent Putin COVID-19 Tests While President
Journalist Bob Woodward's new book reports that Trump, while President in 2020, secretly sent Putin Abbott Covid testing machines when the devices were scarce.
time.com
Why did Putin need a test for a hoax and something that is akin to a flu?
Just when I am out on the Trump pee tape, Trump does some secretive shit for Manlet Putin and pulls me back in again.
Rumors are Trump has been a Russian asset since the late 1980’s which makes sense because he could be easily manipulated with a piece of ass.