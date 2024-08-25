Russell Crowe talks about Angelo Dundee (Ali's trainer) on JRE

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,136
- Reaction score
- 11,859
-Russell trained with Angelo for the movie Cinderella Man where he played real life boxer James Braddock who fought during the depression era
-Angelo would introduce Russell as number 16 to his friends, he's had 15 world champions including Ali and Sugar Ray
-Russell claims he's had real matches and some parts of the movie were him and the other actors actually fighting each other
-got injured really bad fighting against an Olympian and the movie almost had to be shut down; Angelo asked him to include yoga in his training
I remember years ago when I was ardently watching Rogan's podcast, he called Cinderella Man hokey or something. But all throughout this podcast he glazed Russell and the movie.