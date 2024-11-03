RUMOR: Bellator Champions Series 8 will be in Saitama Super Arena (Tokyo, Japan)

TheBrownRanger

TheBrownRanger

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 21, 2013
Messages
4,783
Reaction score
1,488
Found these: https://schedule.fightmag.com/events/bellator-saitama/

www.sherdog.com

Bellator Champions Series - Japan

Bellator Champions Series - Japan in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on Dec 31, 2024.
www.sherdog.com

I remember this event getting leaked on the Bellator broadcast in March during the Dublin event. Might be an open secret at this point but I started this thread in case anyone wanted to talk about it. Hope it doesn't get canceled like that dud of a France card.

We could get a lot of good fights for this one if PFL actually decides to use their roster. They haven't used Patricio, Nemkov, or Bader lately. I'd also like to see some notable absences like Cat Zingano, Phil Davis, Ali Isaev, or Ilima-Lei Macfarlane return (seriously, where are these people?).

Also, it is very interesting that RIZIN doesn't have an event scheduled for the 31st. There's a chance we'll see a collaboration between both on NYE.
 
A few years ago Bellator held a card in Saitama on NYE, which was immediately followed by RIZIN NYE. I presume that this situation will turn out like that, with fighters from both orgs on both cards. The RIZIN portion might end up with fighters representing RIZIN, Bellator/PFL, BKFC, and KSW. I already took time off from work so I can watch this shit live.
 
