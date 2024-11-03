RUMOR: Bellator Champions Series 8 will be in Saitama Super Arena (Tokyo, Japan)

TheBrownRanger
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2013
- Messages
- 4,783
- Reaction score
- 1,488
Found these: https://schedule.fightmag.com/events/bellator-saitama/
I remember this event getting leaked on the Bellator broadcast in March during the Dublin event. Might be an open secret at this point but I started this thread in case anyone wanted to talk about it. Hope it doesn't get canceled like that dud of a France card.
We could get a lot of good fights for this one if PFL actually decides to use their roster. They haven't used Patricio, Nemkov, or Bader lately. I'd also like to see some notable absences like Cat Zingano, Phil Davis, Ali Isaev, or Ilima-Lei Macfarlane return (seriously, where are these people?).
Also, it is very interesting that RIZIN doesn't have an event scheduled for the 31st. There's a chance we'll see a collaboration between both on NYE.
Bellator Champions Series - Japan
Bellator Champions Series - Japan in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on Dec 31, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
I remember this event getting leaked on the Bellator broadcast in March during the Dublin event. Might be an open secret at this point but I started this thread in case anyone wanted to talk about it. Hope it doesn't get canceled like that dud of a France card.
We could get a lot of good fights for this one if PFL actually decides to use their roster. They haven't used Patricio, Nemkov, or Bader lately. I'd also like to see some notable absences like Cat Zingano, Phil Davis, Ali Isaev, or Ilima-Lei Macfarlane return (seriously, where are these people?).
Also, it is very interesting that RIZIN doesn't have an event scheduled for the 31st. There's a chance we'll see a collaboration between both on NYE.