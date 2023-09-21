Elections Rudy Giuliani MeToo'd by Cassidy Hutchinson

Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...cassidy-hutchinson-claim-january-6-trump-aide

640px-Cassidy_Hutchinson_Jan_6_Hearing.jpg


this is the same woman that claimed Trump went apeshit in The Beast on J6 and attacked Secret Service

Hutchinson: Trump tried to grab steering wheel in 'the Beast' when told he couldn't go to Capitol on Jan. 6
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/hutchinson-trump-tried-grab-steering-182516009.html

F6gRfF9XEAAXd8X


looks totally legit!

Super_Nintendo said:
Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6
giphy.gif
I caught that scene in the Borat movie when he was being pranked, trying to fumble with his zipper thinking he was gonna get some willy working. Rudy is a drunk and a dirt bag. Now watch all the #Metoo come forward about that leech.
 
Last edited:
It is kind of funny to me how the right wingers have a hard time believing that the “grab ‘‘em by the pussy” posse would sexually assault women in lesser positions.

I don’t know if he did this or not. I wouldn’t vote him guilty in court just based off her testimony. But do I think it’s highly likely an believable? Yeah definitely
 
Blayt7hh said:
It is kind of funny to me how the right wingers have a hard time believing that the “grab ‘‘em by the pussy” posse would sexually assault women in lesser positions.

I don’t know if he did this or not. I wouldn’t vote him guilty in court just based off her testimony. But do I think it’s highly likely an believable? Yeah definitely
and a 75 year old trump kung fu'd a car full of 240 pound secret service agents. she said so, so it must be true! #believeallpaidshills
 
There must be some left-leaning celebritards or politards currently getting Me Too'd?

Feels like it's all one way traffic.
 
Siver! said:
There must be some left-leaning celebritards or politards currently getting Me Too'd?

Feels like it's all one way traffic.
That's because if a lefty gets accused of something, it's just a regular story. When a righty or CTer does, they try to make a partisan thing so a big chunk of the public will defend them to the death no matter what they did.
 
Siver! said:
There must be some left-leaning celebritards or politards currently getting Me Too'd?

Feels like it's all one way traffic.
Al Franken got cancelled. He was brought down by the #MeToo movement .

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/07/29/the-case-of-al-franken

He resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct. Ofcourse the right did not imply his accusers were lying. A conservative talk radio host accused Franken of forcing a kiss on her. Casey Hutchinson worked for a Conservative administration, yet the right is not willing to believe her. Gee I wonder the difference between Giuliani and Franken could be...
 
