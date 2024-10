Rubbing chin in eye is illegal?

GiganticMeat said: It was illegalized after being used in an early UFC, iirc



Edit: Google says UFC 14, Mark Kerr

A few months before Kerr used it in the UFC, Chris Haseman submitted Hiriwa Te Rangi and Elvis Sinosic with a chin to the eye. Chris is in my book the true pioneer of the chin to the eye. It was during a tournament and deemed so efficient that his opponent in the finals, Mario Sperry, refused to fight unless the dreaded chin to the eye was banned.Reminiscing about this, Chris saw it as a good thing, " 'He was very tough, so I took that as a compliment.' Kerr was terrifying with it because he was such an enormous, powerful guy.I'm alright with it being banned, even if it would increase Belal Muhammad's finish rate.