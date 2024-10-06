Rubbing chin in eye is illegal?

I have watched MMA for more than 25 years and can't remember a ref warning a fighter for a chin in the eye let alone standing up a fighter from mount for doing so. Is this a new rule or what? You can elbow, kick or punch an eye so what makes the chin to the eye illegal, it's not a finger, I don't get it.



Edit: just to be clear, I'm not talking about using the chin to strike but to grind it to cause pain/uncomfortableness like covering the mouth or grinding an elbow into the body.