Rubbing chin in eye is illegal?

I have watched MMA for more than 25 years and can't remember a ref warning a fighter for a chin in the eye let alone standing up a fighter from mount for doing so. Is this a new rule or what? You can elbow, kick or punch an eye so what makes the chin to the eye illegal, it's not a finger, I don't get it.

Edit: just to be clear, I'm not talking about using the chin to strike but to grind it to cause pain/uncomfortableness like covering the mouth or grinding an elbow into the body.
 
GiganticMeat said:
It was illegalized after being used in an early UFC, iirc

Edit: Google says UFC 14, Mark Kerr
I think you are talking about headbutts, I don't think that is what was happening, she was grinding her chin into the eye. I get that headbutts are illegal.
 
I have never rubbed my chin in an eye but sometimes my buddy Steve comes over and as a prank I rub my chin on his balls
 
GiganticMeat said:
It was illegalized after being used in an early UFC, iirc

Edit: Google says UFC 14, Mark Kerr
A few months before Kerr used it in the UFC, Chris Haseman submitted Hiriwa Te Rangi and Elvis Sinosic with a chin to the eye in the same night. Chris is in my book the true pioneer of the chin to the eye. It was during a tournament and deemed so efficient that his opponent in the finals, Mario Sperry, refused to fight unless the dreaded chin to the eye was banned.

Reminiscing about this, Chris saw it as a good thing, "'He was very tough, so I took that as a compliment.'

Kerr was terrifying with it because he was such an enormous, powerful guy.


I'm alright with it being banned, even if it would increase Belal Muhammad's finish rate.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
I think you are talking about headbutts, I don't think that is what was happening, she was grinding her chin into the eye. I get that headbutts are illegal.
No. He's taking about when the final of the tournament was won by grinding the chin into the eye socket of Dan "The Bull" Bobish until he submitted.

Fun fact: The guy who cornered Bobish then is Stipe's head coach...
 
Imagine if it's legal, chiwiwis would be the goat already
 
Eye gouging has always been illegal. It specifically says "eye gouging of any kind"
 
