Rozenstruick is a Technical fighter, but he is so boring; he is the HW version of Adesanya

I thought his fight was good.
Yup, lots of great kickboxers are originally from Suriname: Remy Bonjasky, Lloyd van Damns, Ivan Hippolyte, Melvin Manhoef and Tyrone Spong come to mind.he's not african lmao
he's from a country that neigbours my mothers birthplace (guyana) he's from Suriname (dutch Guyana) Mainland South america.
Big big Kickboxing scene there brought by holland.
i wonder why rozenstrike doesn't get more love for izzy.
he is like hte forgotten african in the ufc