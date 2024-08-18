Rozenstruick is a Technical fighter, but he is so boring; he is the HW version of Adesanya

1723998395128.gif

He gets a lot of flak for his counter heavy style but I like it. He absolutely dismantled Tai (rounds 2 and 3 were fun) and Gaziev in his last two fights and when he decides to put on the pressure, he’s very entertaining.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
i wonder why rozenstrike doesn't get more love for izzy.

he is like hte forgotten african in the ufc
Click to expand...
he's not african lmao

he's from a country that neigbours my mothers birthplace (guyana) he's from Suriname (dutch Guyana) Mainland South america.

Big big Kickboxing scene there brought by holland.
 
RockyLockridge said:
he's not african lmao

he's from a country that neigbours my mothers birthplace (guyana) he's from Suriname (dutch Guyana) Mainland South america.

Big big Kickboxing scene there brought by holland.
Click to expand...
Yup, lots of great kickboxers are originally from Suriname: Remy Bonjasky, Lloyd van Damns, Ivan Hippolyte, Melvin Manhoef and Tyrone Spong come to mind.

 
I thought tai was fighting black beast again
 
He needs the right matchups to be entertaining. Would love to see him against Pavlovich next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
I want to see Derrick Lewis KO Rozenstruick ( Technical fighter, but boring as f*ck)
Replies
6
Views
202
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
J
This new and improved version of Black Beast would make quick work of Rozenstruick
Replies
19
Views
605
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
C
Put a stop on Gaziev hate, he ragdolled the hell out of Gane in sparring
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
HHJ
HHJ
Leon Edwards
Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
4K
Vairloff
Vairloff

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,437
Messages
56,052,895
Members
175,047
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top