Wow. Condolences to the Jones family. Terrible. I'll never understand suicide, especially from privileged people. However, you never really can understand someone's pain unless you walk in their shoe's.

Everything that glitters on the outside is not always gold or what we think it is.



I agree with Roy though. Roy is one tough dude mentally too. If anybody can get through something terrible like this healthy, it's him.



Crazy to think of the wisdom and pep talk he was just giving Big Baby Anderson, but knowing his son was struggling with mental stuff too.