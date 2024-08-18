International Rowan Atkinson speech on state of the UK

Ok so this popped up on my timeline as a recently made speech but it was actually 12 years ago. I wonder if he would change his perpective in the current climate. If he sees free speech as necessary but if an absolutely open freedom of expression leads to dangerous collaborations.

Cliffs are that he compares the state of the UK to some of his past comedy sketches such as not the 9 o clock news. He laments that free speech is under threat.

Starts a slew of reactionaries calling for him to run for election because all it takes nowadays is to be an opinionated celebrity to run a country.

Doesn't fully state anything about anti immigration or approach some of the reasoning as to why some forms of expression are better kept to themselves. This is where I wonder if his tone on this has shifted as he doesn't strike me as being in that bench at all. The video s being recirculated to justify antiimmigrant rioting.

 
