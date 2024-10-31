Rose thinks she could steal the TS from Manon and challenge Valentina next

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,132
- Reaction score
- 3,143
She thinks she could get a TS over Manon if she gets a great finish
She also says she still thinks Manon deserves it first but she would take whatever the UFC decides
What do u guys think? This could be an unique oportunity for that Valentina vs Rose match up, 2 of the all time greats of wmma while they are still at the top
And yes Manon deserves it first but she is not making any noise, maybe she is injured or something? Who knows
She also says she still thinks Manon deserves it first but she would take whatever the UFC decides
- YouTube
Auf YouTube findest du die angesagtesten Videos und Tracks. Außerdem kannst du eigene Inhalte hochladen und mit Freunden oder gleich der ganzen Welt teilen.
youtube.com
What do u guys think? This could be an unique oportunity for that Valentina vs Rose match up, 2 of the all time greats of wmma while they are still at the top
And yes Manon deserves it first but she is not making any noise, maybe she is injured or something? Who knows