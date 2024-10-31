Rose thinks she could steal the TS from Manon and challenge Valentina next

Geniusss

She thinks she could get a TS over Manon if she gets a great finish
She also says she still thinks Manon deserves it first but she would take whatever the UFC decides

What do u guys think? This could be an unique oportunity for that Valentina vs Rose match up, 2 of the all time greats of wmma while they are still at the top
And yes Manon deserves it first but she is not making any noise, maybe she is injured or something? Who knows
 
VinceArch said:
Rose needs to call it a career.
As long as she's competitive and not getting knocked out left a right she's fine, I don't think she's going to hold the title again or anything but she's still a tough test for up and comers
 
Geniusss said:
Wym? She keeps on winning lol
And she is still young, I believe she is like 31
She's a mental case and I honestly don't like watching her fight but I'm bias so fuck what I think if you are a fan of Rose.
 
BigTruck said:
As long as she's competitive and not getting knocked out left a right she's fine, I don't think she's going to hold the title again or anything but she's still a tough test for up and comers
VinceArch said:
She's a mental case and I honestly don't like watching her fight but I'm bias so fuck what I think if you are a fan of Rose.
Damn Valentina not going to like this. They worked together before. The salt will be at lvl 11.
 
Not buying that at all. She lost to Manon by decision who will fight for the title and she has won two straight. I think even though she’s declined some she still is good enough to be top 5-10. No reason at all to retire if she doesn’t want to.
 
