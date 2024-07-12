Ronda says she would attend a UFC event if her kids were fighting, they would be incredible

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,563
Reaction score
10,794
www.mmafighting.com

Ronda Rousey reveals what it would take for her to attend a UFC event again

Ronda Rousey says there are only a couple of very specific circumstances that would make her attend another UFC event but it has nothing to do with how she would be received by the crowd.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

“It’s just one of those things, I don’t want to go to a stadium full of people for fun,” Rousey told CBS Sports. “I’d rather be out on my farm or the beach or something else like that. I think I’d just have to have a reason to go. If my kids end up fighting or something like that or someone that I ended up coaching ends up fighting, I would go. It’s not really my scene anymore.

“When I was younger, I wanted to put on a hot dress and go to the fights and hang out with everybody and now I’m kind of just like an old lady that wants to sit home and sip tea. Plus, I wouldn’t want to go just to be like ‘I wonder how people are going to react to me.’ I would want to have a reason to go or something.”

I would want to have a reason to go or something. We’ll see. I’ll play it by ear,” Rousey said. “If my kids want to fight, they would end up being like absolutely incredible.

Imagine a Ronda Rouse X Travis Browne offspring in the UFC. Future GOAT material?
 
Ronda would sell out an arena and break PPV records if she came back for 1 fight, even if was vs a complete nobody.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Imagine a Ronda Rouse X Travis Browne offspring in the UFC. Future GOAT material?
Click to expand...
You mean a Ronda Rousey X Black Beast offspring?

derrick-lewis-call-out.gif
 
She lives life on her own terms. An incredible woman, my type of lady.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,658
Messages
55,838,968
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top