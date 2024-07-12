Ronda says she would attend a UFC event if her kids were fighting, they would be incredible

AldoStillGoat
Ronda Rousey reveals what it would take for her to attend a UFC event again
Ronda Rousey says there are only a couple of very specific circumstances that would make her attend another UFC event but it has nothing to do with how she would be received by the crowd.
“It’s just one of those things, I don’t want to go to a stadium full of people for fun,” Rousey told CBS Sports. “I’d rather be out on my farm or the beach or something else like that. I think I’d just have to have a reason to go. If my kids end up fighting or something like that or someone that I ended up coaching ends up fighting, I would go. It’s not really my scene anymore.
“When I was younger, I wanted to put on a hot dress and go to the fights and hang out with everybody and now I’m kind of just like an old lady that wants to sit home and sip tea. Plus, I wouldn’t want to go just to be like ‘I wonder how people are going to react to me.’ I would want to have a reason to go or something.”
I would want to have a reason to go or something. We’ll see. I’ll play it by ear,” Rousey said. “If my kids want to fight, they would end up being like absolutely incredible.
Imagine a Ronda Rouse X Travis Browne offspring in the UFC. Future GOAT material?