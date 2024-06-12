Ronda and Kayla

So with these two being former Olympic Judokas

Do they have a past as competitors?

I mean it seems like Kayla is Ronda’s second coming (just not as cute)

And I would assume Ronda being the jealous sociopath she is, would be hurling insults towards Kayla’s way especially if Kayla grabs the strap.

Does anyone know if they have competed with eachother, or were teammates and if so who won?

Which woman do you think will ultimately be the more successful UFC Fighter? Kayla already has an enemy over one of Ronda’s arch enemies.