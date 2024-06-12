  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ronda and Kayla

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
682
Reaction score
608
So with these two being former Olympic Judokas
Do they have a past as competitors?
I mean it seems like Kayla is Ronda’s second coming (just not as cute)
And I would assume Ronda being the jealous sociopath she is, would be hurling insults towards Kayla’s way especially if Kayla grabs the strap.
Does anyone know if they have competed with eachother, or were teammates and if so who won?
Which woman do you think will ultimately be the more successful UFC Fighter? Kayla already has an enemy over one of Ronda’s arch enemies.
 
