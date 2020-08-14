Romero's coach: "Mijaín López (Cuban wrestler legend) would be a UFC HW champion"

For the ones that don't know, Mijaín López is like the baddest man of the wrestling world. \

Mijain-Lopez-hp.jpeg


He's a heavyweight and he's been x5 world champion, x5 pan-american champion and x3 olympic champion.
After Tokyo 2020 he would get his 4th gold olympic medal and he would overpass the Russian Alexandr Karelin, so Mijaín López would be considered the Greatest Wrestler ever.

I always see the Olympic games and Pan-American games and I don't remember see anyone scoring on him. He always wins so easily, he beats all those guys from Russia, USA and ex-sovietic countries so easy. It's crazy..

With that been said, Romero's head coach said that he would beat the heavyweight guys, that he would definitely be the heavyweight champion.

He said Mijaín has crazy power, he's a boxing background and his brother is an olympic champ.

https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html

Pero estamos hablando de grandes como Cormier, Miocic, Ngannou...

“No creo que ninguno le gane a Mijaín. Al igual que Yoel, Mijaín también tiene raíces de boxeo, su hermano fue medallista olímpico, el mismo fue boxeador. Domina el boxeo y la lucha. Posee un nivel físico increíble, una fuerza bestial. Ninguno de esos peleadores le gana a Mijaín’’.

He's saying none of them would beat Mijaín.

Read more here: https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html#storylink=cpy
 
Beating russians and dagestanis in wrestling is incredibly impressive. But it feels people will simply ignore the achievements because he's Cuban and alien.
 
Maybe, it doesn't always follow. Michel Batista represented Cuba at the Olympics (obviously nowhere near as good as Lopez) and he was terrible at MMA.
 
Is he even trying to fight though?

Can he even leave cuba?

The answer to both these is probably no. This thread is a waste of time
 
He’s 37 though. At least when Yoel signed with SF he was like 33 and had some fights. This guy fighting seems more like a wish than reality at this point.
 
GueseGuy said:
He’s 37 though. At least when Yoel signed with SF he was like 33 and had some fights. This guy fighting seems more like a wish than reality at this point.
Yeah it probably won't happen. If a Cuban has a family and wants to fight professionally it seems they basically have to leave their family behind. I remember seeing something which said Romero hasn't seen his son in like 10 years.
 
Ideanudge said:
Beating russians and dagestanis in wrestling is incredibly impressive. But it feels people will simply ignore the achievements because he's Cuban and alien.
His main competition actually is Riza Kayaalp, who is 4x World champ and 8x Euro champ (I've met him a few times).
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Yeah it probably won't happen. If a Cuban has a family and wants to fight professionally it seems they basically have to leave their family behind. I remember seeing something which said Romero hasn't seen his son in like 10 years.
Romero has a son? Hate to say it but if he’s anything less than absolutely chiseled af I’ll be a little disappointed
 
GueseGuy said:
Romero has a son? Hate to say it but if he’s anything less than absolutely chiseled af I’ll be a little disappointed
Who knows, he's presumably a teenager, so if we start seeing reports of a Cuban super solider program in a couple of years, it's probably him.
 
37 years old and zero mma fights. Ok boomer.

And this guy said nobody beats Romero and Yolo has been losing a lot lately.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
37 years old and zero mma fights. Ok boomer.

And this guy said nobody beats Romero and Yolo has been losing a lot lately.
Dunno man Yoel didn't start MMA until he was like 33 or something, and he didn't have 3 Gold Olympic Medals.
 
