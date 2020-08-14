Romero's coach: "Mijaín López (Cuban wrestler legend) would be a UFC HW champion"

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,027
- Reaction score
- 2,871
For the ones that don't know, Mijaín López is like the baddest man of the wrestling world. \
He's a heavyweight and he's been x5 world champion, x5 pan-american champion and x3 olympic champion.
After Tokyo 2020 he would get his 4th gold olympic medal and he would overpass the Russian Alexandr Karelin, so Mijaín López would be considered the Greatest Wrestler ever.
I always see the Olympic games and Pan-American games and I don't remember see anyone scoring on him. He always wins so easily, he beats all those guys from Russia, USA and ex-sovietic countries so easy. It's crazy..
With that been said, Romero's head coach said that he would beat the heavyweight guys, that he would definitely be the heavyweight champion.
He said Mijaín has crazy power, he's a boxing background and his brother is an olympic champ.
https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html
Pero estamos hablando de grandes como Cormier, Miocic, Ngannou...
“No creo que ninguno le gane a Mijaín. Al igual que Yoel, Mijaín también tiene raíces de boxeo, su hermano fue medallista olímpico, el mismo fue boxeador. Domina el boxeo y la lucha. Posee un nivel físico increíble, una fuerza bestial. Ninguno de esos peleadores le gana a Mijaín’’.
He's saying none of them would beat Mijaín.
Read more here: https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html#storylink=cpy
He's a heavyweight and he's been x5 world champion, x5 pan-american champion and x3 olympic champion.
After Tokyo 2020 he would get his 4th gold olympic medal and he would overpass the Russian Alexandr Karelin, so Mijaín López would be considered the Greatest Wrestler ever.
I always see the Olympic games and Pan-American games and I don't remember see anyone scoring on him. He always wins so easily, he beats all those guys from Russia, USA and ex-sovietic countries so easy. It's crazy..
With that been said, Romero's head coach said that he would beat the heavyweight guys, that he would definitely be the heavyweight champion.
He said Mijaín has crazy power, he's a boxing background and his brother is an olympic champ.
https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html
Pero estamos hablando de grandes como Cormier, Miocic, Ngannou...
“No creo que ninguno le gane a Mijaín. Al igual que Yoel, Mijaín también tiene raíces de boxeo, su hermano fue medallista olímpico, el mismo fue boxeador. Domina el boxeo y la lucha. Posee un nivel físico increíble, una fuerza bestial. Ninguno de esos peleadores le gana a Mijaín’’.
He's saying none of them would beat Mijaín.
Read more here: https://www.elnuevoherald.com/deportes/otros-deportes/article244905147.html#storylink=cpy