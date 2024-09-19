Roger Huerta is still Fighting?! Sep 28, PFL Europe

mrnopti

mrnopti

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 14, 2009
Messages
37
Reaction score
0
I thought he retired a long time ago.
His last stint was in Bellator, he had four fights, lost all four.
His last fight was in 2021 and his last win was in 2017.
He's already 41 years old.

Why do you think he's still fighting?


Roger

Roger Huerta breaking news and and highlights for Professional Fighters League fight vs. Roger Huerta, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Lightweight fighter from United States.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CC27
Douglas Lima Signs New Contract With PFL
Replies
13
Views
967
skylolow
skylolow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,680
Messages
56,209,825
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top