Rogan STILL says Herb Dean messed up in Hill vs Pereira KO

How many times have we seen fighters take a cup shot or an eye poke and tell the ref they want to continue immediately without pause? It's been mentioned by the commentary several times before. A fighter is getting momentum, gets fouled, but isn't going to give up position and continues on. Pereira wasn't even looking at the ref so it's not like he was calling for his attention. Unless a rule is implemented that, much like stopping a fight, if the ref calls time out there's a mandatory break and separation, even if for 5 seconds, then the fouled fighter should have a right to say they don't need a break. It's stupid to claim that HILL was disadvantaged. "But ref I kicked him in the cup! That's not fair to me!!!". Is that really what we're arguing?