Rogan STILL says Herb Dean messed up in Hill vs Pereira KO

This guy has the WORST takes of all time
Affirmative.
If this is true, then it he world doesn't need your offspring if they'd wind up as soft as you. I'm sure you're ancestors would be proud.
The fact that he has the #1 podcast is the very reason I have chosen not to further my line. My family name dies with me.
Thanks, Rogan.
Holloway said the same thing as Rogan. That Herb shouldn't have let Pereira close the distance after calling timeout.
Rogan has a bias towards a certain type of fighter. I know I’m not the only one whose noticed
Holloway said the same thing as Rogan. That Herb shouldn't have let Pereira close the distance after calling timeout.
Rogan hates GSP and Stipe for a certain reason. That's why he thinks Masvidal would beat him and Usman is the goat. That's why he never talks about Stipe on HW goat talk unless his guest brings him up.
yes he did
Max said you're in a world title fight you should be focused at all times fuck a ref