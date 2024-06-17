  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rogan STILL says Herb Dean messed up in Hill vs Pereira KO

Rogan has a bias towards a certain type of fighter. I know I’m not the only one whose noticed
 
The hype-machine was already in overdrive for Hill before this fight, now they're having the captain play damage-control.
 
Holloway said the same thing as Rogan. That Herb shouldn't have let Pereira close the distance after calling timeout.
 
Herb called a fake time out, which is bullshit. It's not why Hill lost, he shouldn't have let his guard down at all. And frankly with all his bitching at this point, I'm glad he lost that way.
 
He can take solace about the fact that Joe Riggs messed him up!!!
 
BJJ4Tone said:
Affirmative.
The fact that he has the #1 podcast is the very reason I have chosen not to further my line. My family name dies with me.
Thanks, Rogan.
If this is true, then it he world doesn’t need your offspring if they’d wind up as soft as you. I’m sure you’re ancestors would be proud.
 
RonDante said:
Rogan has a bias towards a certain type of fighter. I know I’m not the only one whose noticed
Rogan was sucking Alex's dick nonstop right up until he fought Izzy the first time and was getting wrestlefucked for a bit. Was saying he'd been watching Alex for years in kickboxing and was a massive fan.
 
Who does this clown think he is , Action Jackson?

1*8UGsmPICJ_BMt0_OKep7cA.jpeg
 
Striker Fox said:
Holloway said the same thing as Rogan. That Herb shouldn't have let Pereira close the distance after calling timeout.
If you rewatch it, you'll see that he took a step forward and all that did was get him back right into the distance he was before the slight pause in the action.
 
How many times have we seen fighters take a cup shot or an eye poke and tell the ref they want to continue immediately without pause? It's been mentioned by the commentary several times before. A fighter is getting momentum, gets fouled, but isn't going to give up position and continues on. Pereira wasn't even looking at the ref so it's not like he was calling for his attention. Unless a rule is implemented that, much like stopping a fight, if the ref calls time out there's a mandatory break and separation, even if for 5 seconds, then the fouled fighter should have a right to say they don't need a break. It's stupid to claim that HILL was disadvantaged. "But ref I kicked him in the cup! That's not fair to me!!!". Is that really what we're arguing?
 
RonDante said:
Rogan has a bias towards a certain type of fighter. I know I’m not the only one whose noticed
Rogan hates GSP and Stipe for a certain reason. That's why he thinks Masvidal would beat him and Usman is the goat. That's why he never talks about Stipe on HW goat talk unless his guest brings him up.
 
I rewatched the fight last night. Pereira was raining down hammer fists on Hill right before the stoppage. He would only have absorbed more brain damage had Herb Dean not stepped in.

Herb Dean has made many questionable calls over the years. This was not one of them.
 
i said the same thing after the fight and got shitted on for it

fuck you sherdog
 
