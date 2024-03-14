Rogan in awe of Rondas striking

I genuinely believe Rogan wasn’t even trying to hype her, he really was impressed and thought she had world class boxing
 
As smart as Joe thinks he is... this was one of his dumbest takes of all-time.
This is why she ended up here LOL

To be fair Ronda's handspeed was really decent. He striking technique was bad to an extent that she was always off balance. That says more about Edmund than her natural abilities.
 
Joes hyperbole at times is truly head scratching. I get he's there to hype some of the stars, but he goes so far off the rails at times that I'm waiting for the "I'm just kidding guys", which never happens.

It's like he goes off into a make believe multiverse of hetardation.
 
VinceArch said:
I remember when Rogan had Cerrone on his podcast and he asked Cerrone what he thought of her and he wasn't met with the answer he was expecting.
Yeah, but I dont remember what was said.

What was said?
 
TrueBias said:
Yeah, but I dont remember what was said.

What was said?
IIRC if she was a 10 or not lol. 10 to the max for Rogan and I don't think Cerrone even entertained the conversation all that much.
 
