Rogan in awe of Rondas striking

ipowerslapmywife
Nov 27, 2023
- 1,950
- 5,035
I genuinely believe Rogan wasn’t even trying to hype her, he really was impressed and thought she had world class boxing
Because he was literally in love with herI remember when Rogan had Cerrone on his podcast and he asked Cerrone what he thought of her and he wasn't met with the answer he was expecting.
Dana's adding another weight class?Dammit Ronda should have come back for 300
If I was Shaub, I’d tell Rogan “ does what you said about me have any weight when you thought Ronda was a good boxer?”
Would like to see this footage if Dana hasn't wiped it from the internets.
As smart as Joe thinks he is... this was one of his dumbest takes of all-time.
This is why she ended up here LOL
Yeah, but I dont remember what was said.I remember when Rogan had Cerrone on his podcast and he asked Cerrone what he thought of her and he wasn't met with the answer he was expecting.
IIRC if she was a 10 or not lol. 10 to the max for Rogan and I don't think Cerrone even entertained the conversation all that much.Yeah, but I dont remember what was said.
What was said?