Rock v Roman to Main Event WM 40??

Goonerview
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2009
- Messages
- 25,804
- Reaction score
- 8,819
So, according to the last episode of Smackdown, Cody Rhodes is giving up his
main event spot at WM 40 to the Rock!
This is a joke! Cody Rhodes has carried the WWE on his back for the past year, he has won two Royal Rumbles in a row, he is on the front cover of the newest WWE video game … and now, he is giving up his spot to challenge Roman Reigns, to the Rock?? A part-time, washed up, 50 year old Hollywood star … who is almost certainly, guaranteed going to lose to Roman …
This makes ZERO sense, lol.
