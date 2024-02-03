Rock v Roman to Main Event WM 40??

Goonerview

Goonerview

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Nov 19, 2009
Messages
25,804
Reaction score
8,819
So, according to the last episode of Smackdown, Cody Rhodes is giving up his
main event spot at WM 40 to the Rock!

This is a joke! Cody Rhodes has carried the WWE on his back for the past year, he has won two Royal Rumbles in a row, he is on the front cover of the newest WWE video game … and now, he is giving up his spot to challenge Roman Reigns, to the Rock?? A part-time, washed up, 50 year old Hollywood star … who is almost certainly, guaranteed going to lose to Roman …

This makes ZERO sense, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GearSolidMetal
I'd rather see Rock VS Brock for Wrestlemania, than Rock VS Reigns.
Replies
18
Views
1K
Lethal_Striker
Lethal_Striker
TheTribalQueef
This is BS
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
GoldenAzazel
GoldenAzazel

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,630
Messages
55,014,503
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top