Rocha vs Curiel Dec.14th DAZN GB

www.boxingscene.com

Golden Boy welterweights Alexis Rocha, Raul Curiel head Dec. 14 DAZN card

Alexis Rocha seeks to extend his climb up the welterweight ratings by taking on Raul Curiel, an undefeated product of Mexico, in a bout pitting Golden Boy Promotions roster mates Dec. 14 at Toyota Center in Ontario, California, BoxingScene learned Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) is ranked No. 2 in the WBO rankings behind new titleholder Brian Norman Jr. and his top-ranked mandatory contender Shakhram Giyasov (16-0), and No. 7 in the IBF rankings.

The southpaw from Orange County, California, steps up from smaller venues in Indio, California, and Inglewood, California, to head the DAZN-streamed card against the 28-year-old Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs).
 
