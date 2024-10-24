Khamzat is dangerous for sure and his top control is better than Yoel's. In his prior career Yoel was a freestyle wrestler whose goal was to score a few points and then use his athleticism to defend and keep the lead. So in that regard OP is right that Robert doesn't really want to spend much time on bottom. However, top control only matters if you can do damage or get the submission. Rob has been submitted once so Khamzat may end up gassing himself out simply trying to hit takedowns and control Rob (should Rob prove able to get up). I have no doubt Rob is going to get taken down, no doubt. He has to get up and make Khamzat work, repeatedly. Khamzat is going to be dangerous in the early rounds. I think I know what Khamzat is going to do, I'm not quite sure how Rob plays this early. I'm stoked to watch though.