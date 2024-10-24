Rewatch Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero 1, watch round two

Once Rob is taking down, he is very easy to control, he better hope Khamzat doesn't get him down early.
 
taken down @ 3:43, up @2:27
Yoel does zero damage, doesn't pass from full guard into any better position. "very easy to control".
I expected better from a 2021 account, not this retardation.
 
Rob had him in his guard, almost got a sweep and ended up getting up and escaping?

Khamzat doesn't double leg. I think Khamzat in R1 is one of the hardest fights in MMA but Burns and Usman have both survived it now. It seems the more he steps in competition, the less impressive he looks.

In reality, this is his first real test. Rob is a legit MW and isnt' fighting on short notice.
 
Khamzat is dangerous for sure and his top control is better than Yoel's. In his prior career Yoel was a freestyle wrestler whose goal was to score a few points and then use his athleticism to defend and keep the lead. So in that regard OP is right that Robert doesn't really want to spend much time on bottom. However, top control only matters if you can do damage or get the submission. Rob has been submitted once so Khamzat may end up gassing himself out simply trying to hit takedowns and control Rob (should Rob prove able to get up). I have no doubt Rob is going to get taken down, no doubt. He has to get up and make Khamzat work, repeatedly. Khamzat is going to be dangerous in the early rounds. I think I know what Khamzat is going to do, I'm not quite sure how Rob plays this early. I'm stoked to watch though.
 
Just out of curiosity, who do you think is controlling the action and deciding what happens next, when they are on the canvas?
 
