Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 157,861
- Reaction score
- 201,357
DDP is a unique fighter, he's very awkward and difficult to predict he's very good at switching stances he's got very good stand up and ground game striking submissions, top control. Romero always had very good striking and very good takedowns and takedown defense but his top control was always lacking and he had no submission game. I don't think many people are going to be able to bully Whitaker other than DDP.Whittaker is always active and takes on the toughest fights. Has fought the best of the best of his era and if it wasn't for Izzy he'd be the 2nd best MW of all time imo.
So him calling for this fight is very in brand for The Reaper.
Even though I'm not super fond of him really leaning into his newer karate stance "in and out jab to right" centric style ( i wish he'd wrestle more), its been great to see him refresh his career.
I thought he was done after that bad Izzy loss but then he came back in style (I even think he won that second Izzy fight), and then after DDP again I thought "is this it?.." , but nope came back and destroyed another good fighter.
It will be interesting to see how the Khamzat fight goes if it happens because I doubt Borz can wrestle him the whole time and sub him quick. There should be a lot of action on the feet, but his durability still worry's me and I don't think he deals with extreme pressure from fighters like DDP and Khamzat or for that matter even Strickland very well.
Skill for skill he's right next to Izzy as the best in the division but I feel like he can sometimes get bullied and out chinned. Has never dealt with chaos quite as well as he did in both Romero fights.
I agree, people tend to think of DDP as only a striker with hands but that's not remotely true. He has nice kicks to the legs and body and can shoot against the fence well, has very strong GnP and when he's on top control he's always striking/attempting subs/changing position, basically never just on top of a guy resting .DDP is a unique fighter, he's very awkward and difficult to predict he's very good at switching stances he's got very good stand up and ground game striking submissions, top control. Romero always had very good striking and very good takedowns and takedown defense but his top control was always lacking and he had no submission game. I don't think many people are going to be able to bully Whitaker other than DDP.
Khamzat might be able to but if he doesn't get a round one or round two finish in like the first half he's probably going to get tko'd.