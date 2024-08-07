Media Robert Whittaker Explains Why He Accepted a Fight with Khamzat Chimaev Once More.

Whittaker is always active and takes on the toughest fights. Has fought the best of the best of his era and if it wasn't for Izzy he'd be the 2nd best MW of all time imo.
So him calling for this fight is very on brand for The Reaper.

Even though I'm not super fond of him really leaning into his newer karate stance "in and out jab to right" centric style (I wish he'd wrestle more), its been great to see him refresh his career.

I thought he was done after that bad Izzy loss but then he came back in style (I even think he won that second Izzy fight), and then after DDP again I thought "is this it?.." , but nope came back and destroyed another good fighter.

It will be interesting to see how the Khamzat fight goes if it happens because I doubt Borz can wrestle him the whole time and sub him quick. There should be a lot of action on the feet, but his durability still worry's me and I don't think he deals with extreme pressure from fighters like DDP and Khamzat or for that matter even Strickland very well.

Skill for skill he's right next to Izzy as the best in the division but I feel like he can sometimes get bullied and out chinned. Has never dealt with chaos quite as well as he did in both Romero fights.
 
I hope the UFC has someone on standby dumb enough to fight Bobby Knuckles on short notice.
 
Sure hope Rob doesn't bit in the ass but,






that's the risk once he steps in the cage with Khamzat.



DDP is a unique fighter, he's very awkward and difficult to predict he's very good at switching stances he's got very good stand up and ground game striking submissions, top control. Romero always had very good striking and very good takedowns and takedown defense but his top control was always lacking and he had no submission game. I don't think many people are going to be able to bully Whitaker other than DDP.

Khamzat might be able to but if he doesn't get a round one or round two finish in like the first half he's probably going to get tko'd.
 
I just hope Robert gets to fight Khamzat. It be bs again, in Mr. See you soon has to be in ICU, again.
 
I agree, people tend to think of DDP as only a striker with hands but that's not remotely true. He has nice kicks to the legs and body and can shoot against the fence well, has very strong GnP and when he's on top control he's always striking/attempting subs/changing position, basically never just on top of a guy resting .
DDP was losing the Whittaker fight pretty handily until the end of the first when he got a takedown from a blitz and then the momentum was his going into the second.

That being said outside of the kicks Khamzat is a very similar fighters style wise. Some of what I wrote above could easily be said about Borz. I agree nobody but DDP , and MAYBE Khamzat could bully him with a bum rush (and Strickland's pressure might out point him, but then again robs karate open stance style is probably great for Strickland now that I think about it a little more).

We'll have to see, but I think Khamzat might get some shots in but not be able to hold him down, but having Rob think about the takedowns will be enough to create chaos and Borz will clip Whittaker (DDP dropped him with a strong jab in the 2nd round before the TKO).

And I wouldn't be so sure about only giving Khamzat a chance in the early rds because I don't think he'll wrestle like a bat outta hell right away and I think he learned a lot from the Gilbert Burns fight.

Whittaker is better then Borz technically, but when dealing with a force of nature like Khamzat I just don't feel comfortable picking this version of Whittaker .

Hope I'm wrong, Whittaker was the very first fighter I really became attached to and identified with.

Love The Reaper!!
 
Maybe it's the same reasoning as to why Vettori, Gastelum and Cannonier all accepted a fight with Whittaker once more

Whittaker fought and beat Yoel twice. He fears no man.
 
