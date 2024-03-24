Hey everyone,Not sure anyone was wondering but i came across this today on youtube,Looks like Rob Macdonald is still out there doing his thing , i remember this guy on TUF and his UFC run seemed like he had some great potential, love seeing guys who've moved on from being competitive but still giving something to the sport and to others ...Just thought id share ..for the supportProps to Rob still being a unit today at 45 years old.Ontario guy, like myself as well