Rob is going to seperate Khamzat from consciousness bet the house on it

MarioLemieux
He's been training for this sytle and has Aldo-esque TDD, if he survives the initial storm in the first round which I believe he will, he's going Ikram Aliskerov Khamzat at some point in the next 5.
Khamzat's standup is too sloppy, especially when tired which he is often because he has no tank.
I will be here to eat crow if I'm houseless tommorow
