Rob is going to seperate Khamzat from consciousness bet the house on it

He's been training for this sytle and has Aldo-esque TDD, if he survives the initial storm in the first round which I believe he will, he's going Ikram Aliskerov Khamzat at some point in the next 5.

Khamzat's standup is too sloppy, especially when tired which he is often because he has no tank.

robert-whittaker-ikram-aliskerov.gif


I will be here to eat crow if I'm houseless tommorow
 
100%

Circle, circle, lay and pray on the cage, maybe get position, Knux gets back up. Wash rinse repeat, Knux starts to land more boxing.

Borz slows down in the third, Knux lands... lands . . CHACHING $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

Khamzat barely made weight and seems medicated, once he slows down Knux overwhelms him

Happy to ride shotgun on the crowtrain if Borz can show some sort of aggressive wrestling Knux hasn't seen before....
 
But only if it is a very small house.
Like the one for our rabbits.
 
Look I love Whittaker and hope you're right but these kind of fights one can never bet the house, MMA is a fickle motherfucker and unexpected shit always happens. I wouldn't bet the house on either guy, can see both getting it done in numerous ways.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Look I love Whittaker and hope you're right but these kind of fights one can never bet the house, MMA is a fickle motherfucker and unexpected shit always happens. I wouldn't bet the house on either guy, can see both getting it done in numerous ways.
You can quadruple your money by betting on a knockout, so either upgrade your life times 4 or live under a bridge. Only one choice if you want to be a baller.
 
Believe me when I say Whittaker will be to fatigued if he survives 1st round to be able to amount any KO of his own. To much blood will be filled in his arms after all that grappling and that is if he survives..

Whittaker has never finished anyone with KO or TKO past 1-2 rounds except once in 3rd round in his debut fight against some can. His window of power ends there it is a short window and add the takedowns on top of that he will be beyond fatigued.

Whittaker explosiveness is over after 1 round as well. If Whittaker fails to ko khamzat by being beneath him all the time in the 1st round he is gonna lose this fight
 
Love Rob, want him to win. I'm picking Khamzat to win this however and think he'll even finish Rob as well within two rounds
 
MarioLemieux said:
He's been training for this sytle and has Aldo-esque TDD, if he survives the initial storm in the first round which I believe he will, he's going Ikram Aliskerov Khamzat at some point in the next 5.

Khamzat's standup is too sloppy, especially when tired which he is often because he has no tank.

robert-whittaker-ikram-aliskerov.gif


I will be here to eat crow if I'm houseless tommorow
So where is your bet slip for life changing amounts of money?
 
Aldo-esque TDD is pure fucking hyperbole.

Anyway, I'm rooting for Bobby Knuckles.
 
Gabe said:
The only logical choice is to bet $5 on Khamzat to win but also bet $5 for Whittaker to win. Either way you win.
Who doesn't like making sure only the house wins by paying the juice?

