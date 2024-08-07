Ritu Phogat's Sister Misses Weight for Gold Medal Olympic Match

I think Phogat are cousins.

Regarding to relatives of mma fighters there is Magda Wiet-Henin, competes at taekwondo for France, her parents are Orlando Wiet and Valerie Henin (Valerie Wiet at Sherdog) and Australian judoka Aoife Coughlan, her brother Eoin fought under mma rules.



Also Abdurakhmonov, Musakaev and Lisek are three guys at current Olympics who fought under mma rules.