Ritu Phogat's Sister Misses Weight for Gold Medal Olympic Match

Olympics may give us many MMA fighters congrats to USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt on gold, hope you try MMA. Hildebrandt's original opponent, Vinesh Phogat of India, failed to make weight Wednesday morning despite taking drastic weight-loss measures overnight, going so far as to even cut off much of her hair. The Indian Olympic Association said she nevertheless missed the 50-kilogram cutoff, albeit by just 100 grams, which is about 0.22 pounds. Sarah was left in limbo waiting on a new opponent which never materialized waited until announced she got the gold. Maybe one day we will see these ladies get their chance to fight but in MMA.