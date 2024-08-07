Ritu Phogat's Sister Misses Weight for Gold Medal Olympic Match

EndlessCritic said:

You hate to see it.

Now it's up to Ana Godinez to bring respect back to the MMA world.
I think Phogat are cousins.
Regarding to relatives of mma fighters there is Magda Wiet-Henin, competes at taekwondo for France, her parents are Orlando Wiet and Valerie Henin (Valerie Wiet at Sherdog) and Australian judoka Aoife Coughlan, her brother Eoin fought under mma rules.

Also Abdurakhmonov, Musakaev and Lisek are three guys at current Olympics who fought under mma rules.
 
Feniamin said:
According to Wikipedia they are cousins by blood, but they were effectively raised as sisters.

"While Geeta, Babita, Ritu, and Sangeeta are daughters of former wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, Priyanka and Vinesh were brought up by Mahavir after their father, who is the younger brother of Mahavir, died when they were young"
 
Olympics may give us many MMA fighters congrats to USA wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt on gold, hope you try MMA. Hildebrandt's original opponent, Vinesh Phogat of India, failed to make weight Wednesday morning despite taking drastic weight-loss measures overnight, going so far as to even cut off much of her hair. The Indian Olympic Association said she nevertheless missed the 50-kilogram cutoff, albeit by just 100 grams, which is about 0.22 pounds. Sarah was left in limbo waiting on a new opponent which never materialized waited until announced she got the gold. Maybe one day we will see these ladies get their chance to fight but in MMA.
 
Not competing, but Sara McMann was in Amit Elor's corner and Valeriu Mircea is in Anastasia Nichita's corner.
 
