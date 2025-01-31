RIP Marianne Faithfull

It's always sad when someone passes, but for a music geek like me, when a musician, singer or artist dies, the sadness becomes a bigger void inside my heart , soul and mind. Many musicians have passed to better pastures in my lifetime and now Marianne. However, I have never seen her as a singer, but more as an artist who managed to carve her way in a world full of male domination and succeed at it too ! The girls of my generation all wanted to become Marianne Faithfull at some point.Nuff said.....nothing lasts forever.....goodbye sweet Marianne ....thx for the good vibes down the line.