RIP Marianne Faithfull

www.bbc.co.uk

Marianne Faithfull: Singer and actress dies at 78

She was known for hits such as 1964's As Tears Go By and films including 1968's The Girl On A Motorcycle.
www.bbc.co.uk

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78, her spokesperson has said.
Born in Hampstead in December 1946, she was known for hits like As Tears Go By, which reached the UK top 10 in 1964, and for starring roles in films including 1968's The Girl On A Motorcycle.
She was also famously the girlfriend of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in the 1960s, inspiring songs such as Wild Horses and You Can't Always Get What You Want. After a period of heroin addiction in the 70s, she resurrected her career with the classic album Broken English.

----



Marianne Faithfull probably did something you like - share here.

RIP.
 
It's always sad when someone passes, but for a music geek like me, when a musician, singer or artist dies, the sadness becomes a bigger void inside my heart , soul and mind. Many musicians have passed to better pastures in my lifetime and now Marianne :(:(. However, I have never seen her as a singer, but more as an artist who managed to carve her way in a world full of male domination and succeed at it too ! The girls of my generation all wanted to become Marianne Faithfull at some point.
Nuff said.....nothing lasts forever.....goodbye sweet Marianne ....thx for the good vibes down the line.
 
