RIP Kevin Sullivan

Kevin Sullivan dead at 74 - Slam Wrestling
News broke on Friday morning that "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan had died. He was 74. Long-time Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose confirmed the death of his long-time friend: "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan...
A very underrated wrestling figure, imo.
A great amateur stylist early on, booker and influential in boundary-pushing gimmicks.