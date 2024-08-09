RIP Kevin Sullivan

www.google.com

Kevin Sullivan dead at 74 - Slam Wrestling

News broke on Friday morning that "The Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan had died. He was 74. Long-time Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose confirmed the death of his long-time friend: "With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan...
www.google.com www.google.com

A very underrated wrestling figure, imo.

A great amateur stylist early on, booker and influential in boundary-pushing gimmicks.
 
The thing about Kevin Sullivan is I never saw him in his early days but that feud with Benoit was long and was a good feud. I know Benoit is a taboo topic in the wrestling industry but Benoit basically should thank a good portion of his personal life and career to Sullivan.
 
RIP to the Taskmaster. He was a great heel, and had a great booking style as well. He had a great kind for the business, and was underrated in a lot of ways.
 
So now he got away permanently with murdering Benoit. RIP

5Qfz.gif



I'm kidding by the way. Not about the RIP part though. RIP legitimately.
 
Let's hope he's in a better place now than wherever he was here


Also can't not post this classic. Would like to see Dana bring this energy to some UFC promos
 
Damn this brings me back. Used to bum my older cousins VHS tapes of him in Memphis and with Crockett when I was a kid. Dude had a good run.
 
Cornette used to describe younger days Sullivan as "he had 15 pack abs and muscles in places I don't even have places" but the strongest part on him was between his ears. Fantastic mind for the wrestling business. Scott Hall talked about getting worked up watching Kevin Sullivan in Florida while he was already in the business.
 
Last edited:
sleepwalk said:
Cornette used to describe Sullivan as "he had 15 pack abs and muscles in places I don't even have places" but the strongest part on him was between his ears. Fantastic mind for the wrestling business. Scott Hall talked about getting worked up watching Kevin Sullivan in Florida while he was already in the business.
I don't have sources handy, but I seem to recall seeing Flair call Sullivan a brilliant booker, while Bret Hart said he couldn't book his way out of a paper bag.

I'm no 80s and 90s wrestling insider, but I suspect far more people would agree with Flair.
 
Bluesbreaker said:
I don't have sources handy, but I seem to recall seeing Flair call Sullivan a brilliant booker, while Bret Hart said he couldn't book his way out of a paper bag.

I'm no 80s and 90s wrestling insider, but I suspect far more people would agree with Flair.
Bret Hart never worked anywhere that Kevin Sullivan was booking until the end of his career in WCW, where I believe Sullivan was on the booking committee, but you can't blame any of that dysfunctional chaos on Kevin Sullivan

Bret is wrong and Sullivan's track record of success all throughout the territories proves it
 
Pliny Pete said:
Bret Hart never worked anywhere that Kevin Sullivan was booking until the end of his career in WCW, where I believe Sullivan was on the booking committee, but you can't blame any of that dysfunctional chaos on Kevin Sullivan

Bret is wrong and Sullivan's track record of success all throughout the territories proves it
I agree 100%, mate.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Bret Hart never worked anywhere that Kevin Sullivan was booking until the end of his career in WCW, where I believe Sullivan was on the booking committee, but you can't blame any of that dysfunctional chaos on Kevin Sullivan

Bret is wrong and Sullivan's track record of success all throughout the territories proves it
Yeah I think Sullivan just happened to be holding the hot potato when the music stopped in that case.

I tend to take anything Bret says about anything that took place after the Screw Job with a grain of salt, that shit fucked with his head, couple that with WCW turning gold into shit, Owen's death and the concussions.

Dude was a GOAT in ring, loved his family and loved the business, and it all got tuned upside down on him and he became a bitter jaded old man.
 
