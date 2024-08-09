RIP Kevin Sullivan

Pliny Pete said: Bret Hart never worked anywhere that Kevin Sullivan was booking until the end of his career in WCW, where I believe Sullivan was on the booking committee, but you can't blame any of that dysfunctional chaos on Kevin Sullivan



Bret is wrong and Sullivan's track record of success all throughout the territories proves it Click to expand...

Yeah I think Sullivan just happened to be holding the hot potato when the music stopped in that case.I tend to take anything Bret says about anything that took place after the Screw Job with a grain of salt, that shit fucked with his head, couple that with WCW turning gold into shit, Owen's death and the concussions.Dude was a GOAT in ring, loved his family and loved the business, and it all got tuned upside down on him and he became a bitter jaded old man.