RIP Damo Suzuki

Shit news to wake up to this morning. One of my favourite off the wall vocalists of all time in quite possibly my favourite band of all time. Joins Holger, Jaki and Michael in the great Krautrock jam in the sky. RIP to a true free spirit.
Can aren't for everyone but here's some of my favourite jams of theirs with him as vocalist.
