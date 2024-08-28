Rinya Nakamura defeated the 2024 Olympic gold medalist

Doctor Grudge said: He definitely gets hype, people took note when he came to the UFC.



Comparing him to Bo is a little silly though. Bo talks trash and does it in English. Of course he is going to be the forefront of a marketing push from the UFC, and by extension people on sherdog will be more familiar with him.



Most people on Sherdog are oblivious that Japanese are incredible at combat sports including wrestling (Asian stereotype). Probably this Olympics made people realize it, but they've always been a consistent leader.

markantony20 said: Japan kicked ass this year at the Olympics.



Hopefully MMA might be in the future for some of the medalists this year.



Lower weight classes are on fire rn.



In general Japan has been on a fuckin tear in combat sports.



Pretty much own boxing from super bantamweight down, did fantastic in the Olympics this year, have some incredibly exciting prospects in MMA, and are THE Judo nation.



Also their kickboxing is always top notch, especially that kid that destroyed a decorated Nak Muay in his first ever MT fight.

Chimps overrated, I'm not saying he can beat chimp but what are a chimps feats? I can jump out of a tree and clobber someone then proceed to bite their fingers off too. Animals get really overrated, I've seen a small guy grab a pretty fucking grown kangaroo by it's tail and hold it down lmao. All the stats seem made up too like them saying chimps are "twice as strong as a man" well Joe Kovacs the shotputter is repping 900lb squats and launching metal balls record distances, by that metric he's probably multiple times stronger than a chimp...Rinyas got a real chance, do chimps even have cardio?I do think even if you win you'd get mauled but chimps are overrated.Japan's top notch at boxing, Judo and Wrestling. Between JKickboxing and Kyokushin, top notch kickboxers too. They just don't seem too interested in MMA from a serious athletics perspective...I'm sorta hoping with these thoroughbred talents like Makoto Shinryu, Tatsuro Taira, Rei Tsuruya and even Rinya Nakamura that will begin to change and this get some high level success and the gyms begin to evolve and adapt...Japan has the resources to produce elite MMA fighters but their gyms aren't set up or connected to these resources largely, they're out of touch. They also have a tendency to not manage their fighters careers in the best way...they gotta figure it out.I care more about age than accomplishments to an extent when talking prospects, guys like Rei Tsuruya who was a Greco Roman national champ in Japan and competed at the Cadet world games also had his amateur MMA debut at 15 and was signed to the UFC by 21. This to me is better than having some 26 year old Olympian cross over. Even in the US an Indonesia fighter Bilal Hasan was Pan Ams Tae Kwon Do gold Medalist for the U18 but he was also training with Mighty Mouse and Hume while in highschool.It's cool when guys cross over but I think ideally they do it as early as possible and if below 185lbs, ideally before 24-25, which rarely happens because by that point they usually want to do another Olympics/Worlds etc.