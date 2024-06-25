Installment #502,754 in conservatives being dumber than a box of rocks and having negative media literacy --admits to not watching Season 4-outraged anyway-spends the video reviewing audience reviews-Says the showrunner has alienated his audience and people aren't watching anymoreIs this the shittiest, laziest show review in the history of youtube? Not even watching the show you're reviewing, while literally reviewing audience reviews, then confidently stating that the show's numbers are down while the opposite is true? How do people this stupid get such big audiences? It just goes to show you that conservative's brains are made of monkey's clapping cymbals together and they simply want to have their biases and prejudices sold back to them. No matter how stupid the salesman is.Right wing culture justice warriors just cannot stop their descent into becoming the exact same triggered social justice warriors they mocked 10 years ago. That will never stop being so fucking funny to me.Apparently America's fascist superman having a relationship with an actual WW2 Nazi named STORMFRONT, and the couple acting as the figureheads of a Fox news parody wasn't explicit enough for conservatives to realize the show was mocking them.