Hart Break Kick 97
Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,062
- Reaction score
- 42,300
Ridley Scott
1. Alien
2. Blade Runner
3. Thelma & Louise
4. Gladiator
5. Black Hawk Down
6. American Gangster
7. The Martian
8. The Last Duel
9. Matchstick Men
10. Black Rain
11. Kingdom of Heaven
Christopher Nolan
1. Memento
2. Insomnia
3. Batman Begins
4. The Prestige
5. The Dark Knight
6. Inception
7. Interstellar
8. Oppenheimer
9. Dunkirk
10. Tenet
11. The Following
1. Alien
2. Blade Runner
3. Thelma & Louise
4. Gladiator
5. Black Hawk Down
6. American Gangster
7. The Martian
8. The Last Duel
9. Matchstick Men
10. Black Rain
11. Kingdom of Heaven
Christopher Nolan
1. Memento
2. Insomnia
3. Batman Begins
4. The Prestige
5. The Dark Knight
6. Inception
7. Interstellar
8. Oppenheimer
9. Dunkirk
10. Tenet
11. The Following
Last edited: