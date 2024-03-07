Movies Ridley Scott vs Christopher Nolan

Favourite

  • Ridley

  • Nolan

Results are only viewable after voting.
Hart Break Kick 97

Hart Break Kick 97

Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,062
Reaction score
42,300
Ridley Scott

1. Alien
2. Blade Runner
3. Thelma & Louise
4. Gladiator
5. Black Hawk Down
6. American Gangster
7. The Martian
8. The Last Duel
9. Matchstick Men
10. Black Rain
11. Kingdom of Heaven


Christopher Nolan

1. Memento
2. Insomnia
3. Batman Begins
4. The Prestige
5. The Dark Knight
6. Inception
7. Interstellar
8. Oppenheimer
9. Dunkirk
10. Tenet
11. The Following
 
Last edited:
Went with Nolan for insomnia, inception, and interstellar. Only Scott film i thought was good was blade runner.
 
I do not care for Christopher Nolan one bit so this is an easy choose for me but I watched Kingdom Of Heaven the other day and that was a really good movie
I saw it in theaters and remember liking it but I also remember it getting kinda bad buzz around it or something and after rewatching it I still don't understand why
 
Pliny Pete said:
I do not care for Christopher Nolan one bit so this is an easy choose for me but I watched Kingdom Of Heaven the other day and that was a really good movie
I saw it in theaters and remember liking it but I also remember it getting kinda bad buzz around it or something and I still don't understand why
Click to expand...

I'm the same way. I like the dark knight a lot but don't really care for much of his work especially since he refuses to use blood or bullet wounds in his movies. He's lame.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I Fusion I
Movies Rank the Christopher Nolan Films
2
Replies
34
Views
957
I Fusion I
I Fusion I
Hart Break Kick 97
  • Poll
Movies What Is Your Favourite Christopher Nolan Film (Excluding Batman)
2
Replies
36
Views
847
-sin-
-sin-

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,251
Messages
55,200,227
Members
174,680
Latest member
jedon

Share this page

Back
Top