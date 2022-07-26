Rick Beato

TankAbbott4Eva

TankAbbott4Eva

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 24, 2010
Messages
27,009
Reaction score
16,144
One of my favourite Youtubers, heaps of musical knowledge (both theory and history) and he explains it very well. His "What makes this song great" series is awesome.



Oh and the dude can really play too, picked up plenty of tips from him. He always talks about trying to silence the other strings when playing a note, it's something a lot of people don't do and I'm really trying to learn, makes for a much better sound.
 
Rick is at his best during those What Makes This Song Great? videos and he gets really excited air drumming.
 
He’s a total can, mediocre player who can’t help but sniff his own farts at every opportunity. Every video he pushes his shallow ideas. Trying to come up with reasons why music today isn’t consumed the same as when he was younger. The dude has zero concept of music outside of pop, and doesn’t bother learning it. He pretty much finds a way to shit on any band post 1970z He leaches off of the popularity of others like Tosin Anasi and Tim Henson, but wont bother with anyone outside of meme music circles. Even then he has issues with their music because there’s not vocals. Like that’s somehow an issue they’re doing what they want. I understand he wants views and to grow his channel, but for fucks sake he’s pretty lazy with his content. He helped sevendust and that’s his claim to fame. Literally anyone could have produced that record. Lastly (there’s way more but fuck it) he’s shilling awful product. Lately he had this video of the best music nobody is listening to and it’s some dipshit who he helped produce. It’s a bad product and he can’t get over the fact his opinion on this kid wasn’t accepted and popular. The dudes a whore for popularity and he even made a video about his kid having perfect pitch which was fucking awkward

also Rhett Schull can fuck off. So can Pete Thorn and Tim pierce. Pierce is a genuinely good guy and a good player but he’s a salesman at this point and a dishonest one at best. I think Tim Pierce is just genuinely not very intelligent. Sorry for the side rant on the guy because I do think he’s a good dude.
 
Vogg said:
The dude has zero concept of music outside of pop, and doesn’t bother learning it.
Click to expand...
He began as a serious jazz bassist.

And his issue with today's music isn't every artist, it's that the typical top hits are very shallow, from a musical point of view, and often involve heavy auto-tuning or other post-production effects, which he justifies with countless examples in his videos. He's right. For every Silk Sonic, there's a dozen Oxlades and Bad Bunnies.
 
Vogg said:
He’s a total can, mediocre player who can’t help but sniff his own farts at every opportunity. Every video he pushes his shallow ideas. Trying to come up with reasons why music today isn’t consumed the same as when he was younger. The dude has zero concept of music outside of pop, and doesn’t bother learning it. He pretty much finds a way to shit on any band post 1970z He leaches off of the popularity of others like Tosin Anasi and Tim Henson, but wont bother with anyone outside of meme music circles. Even then he has issues with their music because there’s not vocals. Like that’s somehow an issue they’re doing what they want. I understand he wants views and to grow his channel, but for fucks sake he’s pretty lazy with his content. He helped sevendust and that’s his claim to fame. Literally anyone could have produced that record. Lastly (there’s way more but fuck it) he’s shilling awful product. Lately he had this video of the best music nobody is listening to and it’s some dipshit who he helped produce. It’s a bad product and he can’t get over the fact his opinion on this kid wasn’t accepted and popular. The dudes a whore for popularity and he even made a video about his kid having perfect pitch which was fucking awkward

also Rhett Schull can fuck off. So can Pete Thorn and Tim pierce. Pierce is a genuinely good guy and a good player but he’s a salesman at this point and a dishonest one at best. I think Tim Pierce is just genuinely not very intelligent. Sorry for the side rant on the guy because I do think he’s a good dude.
Click to expand...

<escalate99>
 
Madmick said:
He began as a serious jazz bassist.

And his issue with today's music isn't every artist, it's that the typical top hits are very shallow, from a musical point of view, and often involve heavy auto-tuning or other post-production effects, which he justifies with countless examples in his videos. He's right. For every Silk Sonic, there's a dozen Oxlades and Bad Bunnies.
Click to expand...

And every artist in the past would use those tools today if they had them. Fact is music is a saturated market and everyone can make and publish their music. Maybe he should just accept that instead of jerking off to boomer music. Btw, the dad rock he likes was also shallow and not very creative. Don’t let the facts get in the way of being wrong though. Maybe we need more minor pentatonic scales to be cool. The whole reason people think Clapton is unoriginal is the same thing every blues dad cranks their dick over.
 
Vogg said:
And every artist in the past would use those tools today if they had them. Fact is music is a saturated market and everyone can make and publish their music. Maybe he should just accept that instead of jerking off to boomer music. Btw, the dad rock he likes was also shallow and not very creative. Don’t let the facts get in the way of being wrong though. Maybe we need more minor pentatonic scales to be cool. The whole reason people think Clapton is unoriginal is the same thing every blues dad cranks their dick over.
Click to expand...

Is Tool boomer music? They have some irritating fans but I'm not sure I'd call them boomer music.
 
Madmick said:
I can see that you're determined not to.
Click to expand...
I guess you’re too dumb to understand I’m speaking of modern pop since that’s literally what he bitches about. Btw, the jazz guys he’s into and interviews are all old heads. If he was really into modern jazz he’d be into the likes of Jonathan Kreisbwrg and Adam Rogers but he’s still stuck of Pat methany and Jon Scofield. Again, trying to be a star fucker.

anyways, you don’t know shit about fuck when it comes to music, go away now
 
He seems like a very knowledgeable man when it comes to music.
 
Vogg said:
I guess you’re too dumb to understand I’m speaking of modern pop since that’s literally what he bitches about. Btw, the jazz guys he’s into and interviews are all old heads. If he was really into modern jazz he’d be into the likes of Jonathan Kreisbwrg and Adam Rogers but he’s still stuck of Pat methany and Jon Scofield. Again, trying to be a star fucker.

anyways, you don’t know shit about fuck when it comes to music, go away now
Click to expand...

Maybe it's what he knows and likes?
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Maybe it's what he knows and likes?
Click to expand...
That’s fine, don’t denigrate a younger audience because they don’t have the same value towards the same music as you. I’ll say a band sucks, that’s fine, I’m not saying a band sucks and you’re the problem.
 
I found his off hand dis of modern country to be hilarious.

"Ya, they drag me and a couple of other players to Nashville. We listen to the signer's voice and we pretty much put together 2 or 3 songs in an afternoon. It's not complicated and we get paid.".

That wasn't even the point of the video, he just started rambling about how modern pop radio songs are put together and threw that in.
 
Vogg said:
That’s fine, don’t denigrate a younger audience because they don’t have the same value towards the same music as you. I’ll say a band sucks, that’s fine, I’m not saying a band sucks and you’re the problem.
Click to expand...

It's a free country he can say what he wants it's his opinion. Don't like it don't watch it. Also, he does like a lot of modern music. He's a massive Billie Eilish fan. Do some research before you spout nonsense.
 
therealdope said:
I found his off hand dis of modern country to be hilarious.

"Ya, they drag me and a couple of other players to Nashville. We listen to the signer's voice and we pretty much put together 2 or 3 songs in an afternoon. It's not complicated and we get paid.".

That wasn't even the point of the video, he just started rambling about how modern pop radio songs are put together and threw that in.
Click to expand...

Stevie T and Tank the Tech did a couple video's on modern Country and it's hilarioius how ironically good Stevies song is even though it's just a parody.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,092
Messages
56,097,570
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top