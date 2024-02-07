Ric Flair is the greatest showman/entertainer in Wrestling History

who is the greatest Wrestling entertainer in all of history?

  • Ric Flair

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Hulk Hogan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Macho Man

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ultimate Warrior

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Stone Cold

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • The Rock

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • someone else? if so who?

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Ravishing Rick Rude

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
William Munny

William Munny

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 24, 2023
Messages
1,457
Reaction score
2,965
I've been watching WWE on and off since the 80s.

I grew up with the Hulkamania, Macho Man, Ultimate Warrior era, and always thought they were GOATs. I stopped watching WWE for a while, until the attitude era, and along came Stone Cold and the Rock.


In my opinion, in any discussion, The Rock, Rattlesnake, Machoman and Hulk Hogan should be included about the top entertainers of Wrestling.


as much as I loved the above mentioned wrestlers (ultimate warrior, not so much), I think they are all 2nd to Ric Flair.

in terms of captivating the audience, the stunts, the self cutting, speeches, the craziness the energy, does anyone top Ric Flair?
 
200w.gif
 
William Munny said:
I've been watching WWE on and off since the 80s.

I grew up with the Hulkamania, Macho Man, Ultimate Warrior era, and always thought they were GOATs. I stopped watching WWE for a while, until the attitude era, and along came Stone Cold and the Rock.

In my opinion, in any discussion, The Rock, Rattlesnake, Machoman and Hulk Hogan should be included about the top entertainers of Wrestling.

as much as I loved the above mentioned wrestlers (ultimate warrior, not so much), I think they are all 2nd to Ric Flair.

in terms of captivating the audience, the stunts, the self cutting, speeches, the craziness the energy, does anyone top Ric Flair?
Click to expand...

Austin.

And a lot of that probably has a whole lot to do with his rise and peak directly coinciding with my 10-13 year old self. Great Memories.



STONE COLD! STONE COLD! STONE COLD!
 
If you're judging on "entertainment" I'd reluctantly say the rock.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,903
Messages
55,034,849
Members
174,561
Latest member
Joeyb0872

Share this page

Back
Top