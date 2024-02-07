Ric Flair is the greatest showman/entertainer in Wrestling History

William Munny
I've been watching WWE on and off since the 80s.
I grew up with the Hulkamania, Macho Man, Ultimate Warrior era, and always thought they were GOATs. I stopped watching WWE for a while, until the attitude era, and along came Stone Cold and the Rock.
In my opinion, in any discussion, The Rock, Rattlesnake, Machoman and Hulk Hogan should be included about the top entertainers of Wrestling.
as much as I loved the above mentioned wrestlers (ultimate warrior, not so much), I think they are all 2nd to Ric Flair.
in terms of captivating the audience, the stunts, the self cutting, speeches, the craziness the energy, does anyone top Ric Flair?
