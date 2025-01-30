PBAC
Apparently medical professionals dont like anti vax and conspiratorial agenedas. RFK frequently fails to reapond properly, stutters and doesnt seem to understand the subject matter. When asked yes or no questions he tries to ramble and responds by lying about things he has publically written and stated. Can be seen quivering at times.
Apparently its all just a fornality with only a few rejections bit this is not the best showing. He also looks very unhealthy.
Apparently its all just a fornality with only a few rejections bit this is not the best showing. He also looks very unhealthy.
Health nominee RFK Jr to face further grilling at Senate confirmation hearing
Trump’s pick endured tough questions from Bernie Sanders on Wednesday and was accused of ‘peddling half-truths’
