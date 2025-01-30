  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections RFK getting roasted at presentation hearing

Apparently medical professionals dont like anti vax and conspiratorial agenedas. RFK frequently fails to reapond properly, stutters and doesnt seem to understand the subject matter. When asked yes or no questions he tries to ramble and responds by lying about things he has publically written and stated. Can be seen quivering at times.

Apparently its all just a fornality with only a few rejections bit this is not the best showing. He also looks very unhealthy.

www.theguardian.com

Health nominee RFK Jr to face further grilling at Senate confirmation hearing

Trump’s pick endured tough questions from Bernie Sanders on Wednesday and was accused of ‘peddling half-truths’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Go out and earn that McD money Robbie!
 
Yep. I listened to that yesterday. He looks like a spider man villain. His visual lack of wellness alone should disqualify him from any matters regarding public health.

But yea he got it strapped on by Colorado, Dog walked by Nevada, and slapped around like a silly bitch by Warren and Sanders. Clearly has shockingly limited understanding of how the government actually works, got pegged on calling Lyme disease a militarily engineered virus and saying pesticides make people trans.

I felt pretty bad for him, as again he clearly is not well.
 
Is he having a stroke?
 
The guy is a complete disaster. What an embarrassment for anyone affiliated with him.
 
Solid discussion. Excellent points made by all the posters. The item by item breakdown with concise explanations of why they agree or disagree with the individual take on every specific topic shows they watched and read this as well as fully understand the discussions being had. Truly a sight to behold.
 
Deorum said:
Click to expand...

that's all contributions from 1990 to 2024. over that same period, house republicans received $100m to $82m for democrats. the senate had $44m to republicans and $47m to democrats.
www.opensecrets.org

Pharmaceuticals / Health Products Recipients

See aggregated party breakdowns and incumbency status of recipients of contributions from Pharmaceuticals / Health Products industries/interest groups for every election cycle from 1998 to 2024.
www.opensecrets.org www.opensecrets.org

for 2024, contributions to the house were split pretty even. the senate was $3.1m to dems and $2.5m to reps (although harris took in more than trump).
www.opensecrets.org

Pharmaceuticals / Health Products Recipients

See aggregated party breakdowns and incumbency status of recipients of contributions from Pharmaceuticals / Health Products industries/interest groups for every election cycle from 1998 to 2024.
www.opensecrets.org www.opensecrets.org
 
