Retro gaming media

Im not sure exactly why but I really enjoy listening to retro gaming podcasts/channels. A great one was The Gaming Historian but apparently he got demonetized and stopped making content. Another one I enjoy is Sega Lord X on Youtube. Some of his stuff is bit goofy and he takes himself a bit too seriously but his channel is entertaining. Of course Angry Video Game Nerd is #1.



Any other channels you guys recommend? I've listened to all the content from the three i've mentioned.