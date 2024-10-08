Respect to O.S.P. (those who watched him from early in his fight career know).

I remember when first watching him fight on Strikeforce Challengers. I'm thinking, this guy is way too slow and nonchalant to make it far (ended up being his strategy)... also he keeps sticking with his college team, training at the facility....but next thing you know.. kept working and winning and surprising many fighters with his style. Then he made it all the way to a title fight, going 5 rounds with Jon F'n Jones.16 years of fighting. You would think he is done. Hell many folks thought he was done 5 years ago. Hope he saved enough to relax and retire, but I get the feeling he'll pop up some where lol.*hope Shogun fans play nice in this thread*