Scheme said: "Ban", aka not using taxpayer dollars to fund it. Very misleading title. No where in that article does it state that he wants IVF made illegal. Just that he doesn't want taxpayer money paying for them.



Of course, such intensive research would require actually reading past the headline and going all the way down to the first paragraph of the article. Click to expand...

“My amendment will strip funding for this practice, which is responsible for the destruction of life to the tune of hundreds of thousands of children a year. If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF, which destroys twice as much life as Planned Parenthood yearly.”From his words, he seems totally rational about it. Is it wrong to help people have children when they have difficulty having children.This is where the GOP always fucks up. You could get away without the abortion issue killing you in the election, then you have a so called Christian who makes asinine statements like above, and then the GOP becomes moderate voter repellent. Those GOP dumb fucks never learn. Too bad we have the absolute dregs of each party with the loudest voices. The problem is the GOP voices tend to be much louder and garner more support from others in their party.