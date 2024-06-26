  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Republican Lawmaker believes IVF is for Chumps and wants to ban it

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,131
Reaction score
7,051
72515261007-ap-24038767462016.jpg


Republican Representative Matt Rosendale was bashed over social media on Tuesday after saying that the practice of in vitro fertilization (IVF) is "morally wrong."

The Montana lawmaker delivered the remark after announcing a proposed amendment to the Department of Defense (DOD) Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2025 that would defund "assisted reproductive technology that includes any infertility treatments or technologies including IVF to ensure human life is protected."
“While I feel for couples that are unable to have children, the practice of IVF is morally wrong, and I refuse to support any legislation that condones its use,” Rosendale said in a statement. “My amendment will strip funding for this practice, which is responsible for the destruction of life to the tune of hundreds of thousands of children a year. If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF, which destroys twice as much life as Planned Parenthood yearly.”

slate.com

A Republican’s IVF-Ban Amendment Is the Last Thing the GOP Needs Right Now

The “life begins at conception” true believer is serious—and he’s not alone.
slate.com slate.com
 
Kind of hard for the GOP to present a moderate position on abortion in response to the left wing voter turnout as a result of Dobbs when you have guys like this who won't even accept IVF as legitimate. When it comes to reproductive rights in regards to abortion and IVF it really looks like its all or nothing.
Only Here for Attachments said:
These clowns are handing November to the Democrats on a silver platter. Almost feels like a psy-op.
Click to expand...
Why is it hard to believe its his sincerely held belief especially when it logically follows from the claim that life begins at conception?
 
Islam Imamate said:
Kind of hard for the GOP to present a moderate position on abortion in response to the left wing voter turnout as a result of Dobbs when you have guys like this who won't even accept IVF as legitimate. When it comes to reproductive rights in regards to abortion and IVF it really looks like its all or nothing.

Why is it hard to believe its his sincerely held belief especially when it logically follows from the claim that life begins at conception?
Click to expand...
Oh, I think this guy believes it. I believe he’s an idiot.
 
"Ban", aka not using taxpayer dollars to fund it. Very misleading title. No where in that article does it state that he wants IVF made illegal. Just that he doesn't want taxpayer money paying for them.

Of course, such intensive research would require actually reading past the headline and going all the way down to the first paragraph of the article.
 
Last edited:
What a fucking idiot. The whole anti IVF thing just doesn't make any sense to me.
 
- I get perplexed how those politicians get vote.

We had a guy here, sugesting cutting the trees on the hills to dtyop landslide, because was the weight of the trees that provocated them agording to him!

You cant get a job as armored truck guard without having the basic education completed, but can become a politician!
 
Scheme said:
"Ban", aka not using taxpayer dollars to fund it. Very misleading title. No where in that article does it state that he wants IVF made illegal. Just that he doesn't want taxpayer money paying for them.

Of course, such intensive research would require actually reading past the headline and going all the way down to the first paragraph of the article.
Click to expand...
“My amendment will strip funding for this practice, which is responsible for the destruction of life to the tune of hundreds of thousands of children a year. If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF, which destroys twice as much life as Planned Parenthood yearly.”
From his words, he seems totally rational about it. Is it wrong to help people have children when they have difficulty having children.

This is where the GOP always fucks up. You could get away without the abortion issue killing you in the election, then you have a so called Christian who makes asinine statements like above, and then the GOP becomes moderate voter repellent. Those GOP dumb fucks never learn. Too bad we have the absolute dregs of each party with the loudest voices. The problem is the GOP voices tend to be much louder and garner more support from others in their party.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Elections Oregon DQ's 10 Republican State Senators From Running For Reelection
7 8 9
Replies
167
Views
4K
N13
N13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,355
Messages
55,753,155
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top