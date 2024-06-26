Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,131
- Reaction score
- 7,051
Republican Representative Matt Rosendale was bashed over social media on Tuesday after saying that the practice of in vitro fertilization (IVF) is "morally wrong."
The Montana lawmaker delivered the remark after announcing a proposed amendment to the Department of Defense (DOD) Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2025 that would defund "assisted reproductive technology that includes any infertility treatments or technologies including IVF to ensure human life is protected."
“While I feel for couples that are unable to have children, the practice of IVF is morally wrong, and I refuse to support any legislation that condones its use,” Rosendale said in a statement. “My amendment will strip funding for this practice, which is responsible for the destruction of life to the tune of hundreds of thousands of children a year. If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF, which destroys twice as much life as Planned Parenthood yearly.”
A Republican’s IVF-Ban Amendment Is the Last Thing the GOP Needs Right Now
The “life begins at conception” true believer is serious—and he’s not alone.
slate.com