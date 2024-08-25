Repetition of odd tasks creating elite striking.. Silva / Potain

Last year i watched the Anderson Silva Mini series and something that stood out to me was how he would be sent to the garage to straighten out nails as a punishment, he spent many hours in there and it got me wondering if this could have helped give him the elite level accuracy. Just now i saw a video of Potain going back to the tyre shop and smashing down tyre into the wheel, clearly needed to be accurate otherwise he was fucking up his toes and also needed a level of power.



Is straigtening our nails and working in a tyre shop the next best base for MMA.. lol both tounge in cheek and being serious at the same time.