Opinion Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) January 6 looked like “a normal tourist visit.”

I wasn't aware that congressmen reacted to normal tourist visits like this:
Lol American politicians have absolute brass necks
 
It's all part of "the Big Lie", amirite? You total idiots keep repeating the slogans you're supposed to and are too goddamn stupid to realize that phrase would make you Hilter and conservatives the Jews if you ever picked up a fucking book. Hitler accused the Jews of telling "the Big Lie" about a German general being responsible for Germany losing WW1.

Who are the 3 granny killers in the photo not wearing masks indoors less than 6 feet from other people? Lol, half the people in that photo are just sitting in their seats hanging out or on their phone, and the photographer chose to center the photo around the only guy with a concerned look on his face, and not the guy taking a nap or the guys sitting on their phones. I wonder why they'd chose for that guy to be the center of the photo. Looks positively gruesome.

Not exactly a tourist visit, that isn’t fair. Tourists don’t get paid large sums of money for attending the capital buildings.
 
Not any more of a reach than claiming the crazed Trumptards who were seeking to lynch Pelosi and Trumps former partner in crime Mike Pence were tourists.
 
One them brought zip ties.. it was carnage
Obviously Mike Pence and every other Republican congressmen thought it was going to be a carnage or they wouldn't have hidden like scared little bitches from their own supporters and make no mistake these raging nutjobs were their supporters, not Antifa, not BLM their supporters.
 
Obviously Mike Pence and every other Republican congressmen thought it was going to be a carnage or they wouldn't have hidden like scared little bitches from their own supporters and make no mistake these raging nutjobs were their supporters, not Antifa, not BLM their supporters.
Oh I know, the insurgents were there to do max destruction.
 
American's touring the tropical Asian paradise of Vietnam in the 1960's. Americans were having so much fun touring Vietnam that Americans were just dying to go, hell former POTUS Trumps would have gone and joined in the fun filled tour of that paradise but unfortunately his bone spurs just wouldn't allow it:
U.S._Marines_in_Operation_Allen_Brook_%28Vietnam_War%29_001.jpg
 
American's touring the tropical Asian paradise of Vietnam in the 1960's. Americans were having so much fun touring Vietnam that Americans were just dying to go, hell former POTUS Trumps would have gone and joined in the fun filled tour of that paradise but unfortunately his bone spurs just wouldn't allow it:
U.S._Marines_in_Operation_Allen_Brook_%28Vietnam_War%29_001.jpg
