Rener Gracie is trying to patent a 2-person gift wrap

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
36,408
Reaction score
29,045
You can't make this shit up.

GRACIE UNIVERSITY: Global Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Instruction – Straight From The Source.

www.gracieuniversity.com www.gracieuniversity.com


SafeWrap Licensing
The SafeWrap system is patent-pending (application # 63/647,962), copyrighted, and trademarked worldwide.

Any individual who completes the SafeWrap ICP may obtain a free license to use the system for their personal and family safety.

If, however, an institution wants to adopt the system for any/all of its staff members, that institution must first obtain a license and pay a licensing fee commensurate with the size of the organization and the number of staff members that will learn and utilize the system.

If an institution wants to utilize the SafeWrap system but does not have the financial resources to cover the licensing fees, then Gracie University will consider granting the license at little or no cost, particularly in the early stages of adoption when the tangible benefits of SafeWrap adoption are being established within the institution.

Bottom line: SafeWrap will save lives, and we don’t want financial constraints to be the reason why any institution does not receive these benefits.

In addition to providing licensed users the right to use the system for safer and more effective outcomes during physical encounters – in law enforcement, healthcare, and everything in between – there are several significant benefits to SafeWrap licensing including, but not limited to:

  • Online SafeWrap Access: Every licensed user will receive 24/7 online access to detailed videos outlining the SafeWrap system. This is critical in all sectors, but particularly useful in law enforcement, where hands-on training is disastrously insufficient in most agencies. Giving each officer the ability to log on and review critical instructional material any time, day or night, can result in improved retention that may mean the difference between life and death.
  • Expert Witness Support: If a licensed user gets involved in litigation surrounding the use of the SafeWrap system, Gracie University will provide expert witness support on their behalf at no cost other than the verifiable out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing such support (hotel, airfare, ground transportation, etc).


Any agency, organization, institution, or individual that by pattern or practice is teaching this system without a license may be exposed to intellectual property liability. It is not our desire or intent to pursue litigation against any officer or individual who independently uses the SafeWrap system in a use-of-force encounter.
 
Yeah, i think i'll move my body as i see fit, regardless of what some Gracie scammer might think of it.

Maybe a great business idea to patent the headlock though. I'd be a trillionaire in a heartbeat.
 
Well, I will pay the licensing fees because I want to give back to the community.
 
EndlessCritic said:
You can't make this shit up.

GRACIE UNIVERSITY: Global Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Instruction – Straight From The Source.

www.gracieuniversity.com www.gracieuniversity.com


SafeWrap Licensing
The SafeWrap system is patent-pending (application # 63/647,962), copyrighted, and trademarked worldwide.

Any individual who completes the SafeWrap ICP may obtain a free license to use the system for their personal and family safety.

If, however, an institution wants to adopt the system for any/all of its staff members, that institution must first obtain a license and pay a licensing fee commensurate with the size of the organization and the number of staff members that will learn and utilize the system.

If an institution wants to utilize the SafeWrap system but does not have the financial resources to cover the licensing fees, then Gracie University will consider granting the license at little or no cost, particularly in the early stages of adoption when the tangible benefits of SafeWrap adoption are being established within the institution.

Bottom line: SafeWrap will save lives, and we don’t want financial constraints to be the reason why any institution does not receive these benefits.

In addition to providing licensed users the right to use the system for safer and more effective outcomes during physical encounters – in law enforcement, healthcare, and everything in between – there are several significant benefits to SafeWrap licensing including, but not limited to:

  • Online SafeWrap Access: Every licensed user will receive 24/7 online access to detailed videos outlining the SafeWrap system. This is critical in all sectors, but particularly useful in law enforcement, where hands-on training is disastrously insufficient in most agencies. Giving each officer the ability to log on and review critical instructional material any time, day or night, can result in improved retention that may mean the difference between life and death.
  • Expert Witness Support: If a licensed user gets involved in litigation surrounding the use of the SafeWrap system, Gracie University will provide expert witness support on their behalf at no cost other than the verifiable out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing such support (hotel, airfare, ground transportation, etc).


Any agency, organization, institution, or individual that by pattern or practice is teaching this system without a license may be exposed to intellectual property liability. It is not our desire or intent to pursue litigation against any officer or individual who independently uses the SafeWrap system in a use-of-force encounter.
Click to expand...
What happens if our organization gets called into litigation surrounding the use of the SafeWrap system?
If a licensed organization gets involved in litigation surrounding the use of the SafeWrap system, Gracie University will provide expert witness support on the agency's behalf, at no cost other than the verifiable out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing such support (hotel, airfare, ground transportation, etc).

Hey it's all good. He will come out for an all expenses paid trip to say his system is good if you get sued.
 
Heimlich Maneuver Licensing
The Heimlich Maneuver system is patent-pending (application # 63/647,962), copyrighted, and trademarked worldwide.

Any individual who completes the Heimlich Maneuver ICP may obtain a free license to use the system for their personal and family safety.

If, however, an institution wants to adopt the system for any/all of its staff members, that institution must first obtain a license and pay a licensing fee commensurate with the size of the organization and the number of staff members that will learn and utilize the system.


Any agency, organization, institution, or individual that by pattern or practice is teaching the Heimlich Maneuver without a license may be exposed to intellectual property liability. It is not our desire or intent to pursue litigation against any officer or individual who independently uses the Heimlich Maneuver in a choking-with-a-biscuit encounter



See how retarded that sounds? Lol these guys are ridiculous.
 
Last edited:
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Well, I will pay the licensing fees because I want to give back to the community.
Click to expand...
As in you think those fees are going anywhere besides Rener's next income source?
Everyone followed the same get rich coach scheme of needing at least 3 incomes to become a millionaire.

That's why every person is bringing out multiple products, pushing insta content and diversifying their revenue streams.
If he wanted to give back to the community he would have just taught it as part of his system for Gracie combatives.
 
Volador said:
Heimlich Maneuver Licensing
The Heimlich Maneuver system is patent-pending (application # 63/647,962), copyrighted, and trademarked worldwide.

Any individual who completes the Heimlich Maneuver ICP may obtain a free license to use the system for their personal and family safety.

If, however, an institution wants to adopt the system for any/all of its staff members, that institution must first obtain a license and pay a licensing fee commensurate with the size of the organization and the number of staff members that will learn and utilize the system.


Any agency, organization, institution, or individual that by pattern or practice is teaching the Heimlich Maneuver without a license may be exposed to intellectual property liability. It is not our desire or intent to pursue litigation against any officer or individual who independently uses the Heimlich Maneuver in a use-of-force encounter



See how retarded that sounds? Lol these guys are ridiculous.
Click to expand...
100% right.
They use the back thrust more often these days. The heimlich was too hard to teach correctly and led to lawsuits.
Just like this will and then Rener will get out of it by saying they did it wrong because they crossed the arms incorrectly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,041
Messages
55,877,313
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top