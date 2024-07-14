Rener Gracie is trying to patent a 2-person gift wrap

Online SafeWrap Access: Every licensed user will receive 24/7 online access to detailed videos outlining the SafeWrap system. This is critical in all sectors, but particularly useful in law enforcement, where hands-on training is disastrously insufficient in most agencies. Giving each officer the ability to log on and review critical instructional material any time, day or night, can result in improved retention that may mean the difference between life and death.

Every licensed user will receive 24/7 online access to detailed videos outlining the SafeWrap system. This is critical in all sectors, but particularly useful in law enforcement, where hands-on training is disastrously insufficient in most agencies. Giving each officer the ability to log on and review critical instructional material any time, day or night, can result in improved retention that may mean the difference between life and death. Expert Witness Support: If a licensed user gets involved in litigation surrounding the use of the SafeWrap system, Gracie University will provide expert witness support on their behalf at no cost other than the verifiable out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing such support (hotel, airfare, ground transportation, etc).

The SafeWrap system is patent-pending (application # 63/647,962), copyrighted, and trademarked worldwide.Any individual who completes the SafeWrap ICP may obtain a free license to use the system for their personal and family safety.If, however, an institution wants to adopt the system for any/all of its staff members, that institution must first obtain a license and pay a licensing fee commensurate with the size of the organization and the number of staff members that will learn and utilize the system.If an institution wants to utilize the SafeWrap system but does not have the financial resources to cover the licensing fees, then Gracie University will consider granting the license at little or no cost, particularly in the early stages of adoption when the tangible benefits of SafeWrap adoption are being established within the institution.Bottom line: SafeWrap will save lives, and we don't want financial constraints to be the reason why any institution does not receive these benefits.In addition to providing licensed users the right to use the system for safer and more effective outcomes during physical encounters – in law enforcement, healthcare, and everything in between – there are several significant benefits to SafeWrap licensing including, but not limited to:Any agency, organization, institution, or individual that by pattern or practice is teaching this system without a license may be exposed to intellectual property liability. It is not our desire or intent to pursue litigation against any officer or individual who independently uses the SafeWrap system in a use-of-force encounter.