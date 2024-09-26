Renato Moicanos rear naked choke

He must have crazy leverage and a hella tight squeeze because all of these seem like it’s still capable of fighting the hands. Also some of these guys tapped super early so you know it must hurt.









His head is right by his opponents other head, so there is really no room for him to hide his hand with the glove in the way.

I also noticed it wouldn’t be impossible to reach back and grab his hand when he switches to gable, but it seems everyone is so focused on the pain and being choked out that they don’t even try to reach back, like the squeeze is too much already.



What are your thoughts? I don’t know how common it is to finish gable grip RNC’s but I don’t see it a lot in mma