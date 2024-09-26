Renato Moicanos rear naked choke

He must have crazy leverage and a hella tight squeeze because all of these seem like it’s still capable of fighting the hands. Also some of these guys tapped super early so you know it must hurt.




His head is right by his opponents other head, so there is really no room for him to hide his hand with the glove in the way.
I also noticed it wouldn’t be impossible to reach back and grab his hand when he switches to gable, but it seems everyone is so focused on the pain and being choked out that they don’t even try to reach back, like the squeeze is too much already.

What are your thoughts? I don’t know how common it is to finish gable grip RNC’s but I don’t see it a lot in mma
 
Coming up this is how I was taught to RNC (gable grip as an option). Looks like clips 2,4, and 6 are traditional finishes.

I've always been fond of the gable grip finish and going right through the chin. We used to call it the Severn. The gable grip is great for adding more power on the jaw compression / crank.

To make it extra nasty you can turn their chin to either shoulder and then fold their head into the choke. You see this a bit in clip 3.

When asking training partners if they tapped to neck crank, jaw crank, or blood choke it's common for them to answer all of the above.
 
I only go for the gable grip when they try to pull the choking arm down that the blade of my forearm is on their throat.
 
So, everyone see Khamzat vs Whittaker?

Please tap early to the rear naked face crank.
 
That one was so fast. Rob tapped immediately and it still broke his shit
I think he tapped immediately BECAUSE it was breaking his shit.

One of the fastest times I've tapped in training was in the gi and happened to not have a mouthguard in.

Lapel got wrapped around my face through my open mouth. Tapped instantly. Partner jokes, "why'd you tap? the choke wasn't on". I say with a mouth full of blood "to save my teeth".

Getting caught by this with your mouth open is even worse.
 
Executing the RNC so consistently at a high level is very impressive. Really don't know what he's doing special to get the finish, but it's working.
 
