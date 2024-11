EndlessCritic said: He was considered unbeatable, and was a 10-1 favorite over Dillashaw.



People act like Rousey fell off a cliff for losing to Holm and Nunes. Barao's fall is only rivaled by Hendricks'. Click to expand...

Well Rousey got beat up for rounds then was absolutely destroyed and left. Had she stuck around I think she would have lost her next fight to anyone in the top 5 as well. Tough to say though how she would have really faired though as wmma is pretty bare in talent outside the top 5s