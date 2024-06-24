Let me be clear:



- Yes Alex has dropped rounds standing before (watch the first Izzy MMA fight)

- Yes Alex ultimately won vs Jiri (let's put aside the nature of the stoppage and the fact Alex eventually dropped Jiri)



But Jiri/Alex is the only time I've ever seen him feel brief discomfort in his own realm. Specifically round 2 before that counter. Try to ignore Joe and DC ejaculating multiple times at the concept of every leg kick landed and just watch the fighters. I timestamped the round here:





This wasn't the "well it looks like I just got outpointed for that round" look he gave in Izzy 1. This also wasn't the "shit I'm not where I want to be" look he gave Jan when he was on the bottom. This was more a "damn this guy's style is chaotic and dangerous" look which I never saw in any other Alex fight. Every other time he has the "you're in my wheelhouse motherfucker" look while he is standing (even when he's losing a round on points... again, see Izzy 1). Even when he dropped those Izzy rounds he was terminator mode and walking him down the whole time... never backed-up and did a reset like he did multiple times while Jiri was attacking.



Just a cool fact that might help people get pumped for their rematch. Not sure if it was the result of him catching his breath after getting outgrappled in the 1st or just biding his time but he visibly looked less comfortable: only time I have ever seen him do that. I assume it comes with Jiri's style: dangerous for both guys in there.



Both guys always being fun and dangerous makes for a great combo for their rematch.