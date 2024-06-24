  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch reminder: Jiri/Alex was the only time I've seen Alex uneasy standing

Let me be clear:

- Yes Alex has dropped rounds standing before (watch the first Izzy MMA fight)
- Yes Alex ultimately won vs Jiri (let's put aside the nature of the stoppage and the fact Alex eventually dropped Jiri)

But Jiri/Alex is the only time I've ever seen him feel brief discomfort in his own realm. Specifically round 2 before that counter. Try to ignore Joe and DC ejaculating multiple times at the concept of every leg kick landed and just watch the fighters. I timestamped the round here:


This wasn't the "well it looks like I just got outpointed for that round" look he gave in Izzy 1. This also wasn't the "shit I'm not where I want to be" look he gave Jan when he was on the bottom. This was more a "damn this guy's style is chaotic and dangerous" look which I never saw in any other Alex fight. Every other time he has the "you're in my wheelhouse motherfucker" look while he is standing (even when he's losing a round on points... again, see Izzy 1). Even when he dropped those Izzy rounds he was terminator mode and walking him down the whole time... never backed-up and did a reset like he did multiple times while Jiri was attacking.

Just a cool fact that might help people get pumped for their rematch. Not sure if it was the result of him catching his breath after getting outgrappled in the 1st or just biding his time but he visibly looked less comfortable: only time I have ever seen him do that. I assume it comes with Jiri's style: dangerous for both guys in there.

Both guys always being fun and dangerous makes for a great combo for their rematch.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Izzy hurt Alex BADLY three fights in a rowView attachment 1049582

I didn't say I've never seen Alex hurt. I said I've never seen him look uneasy while standing.

Also, to be clear, I'm only talking MMA. Maybe there were moments when he was uneasy vs the Russian guy in K1 he lost to on points. I don't know because I'm not a big K1 guy.
 
blaseblase said:
He wasn't uneasy when Izzy KO'd him?

Not at all. In fact the second before he was KOd he looked ultra-confident and was in pure terminator mode.

Any fighter can take damage without looking uneasy. They aren't the same thing.

Likewise, after the flash knock down in the 1st round of Izzy 1 he didn't look any bit uneasy walking him down again at the start of the 2nd round.
 
Dionysian said:
This was more a "damn this guy's style is chaotic and dangerous" look which I never saw in any other Alex fight. Every other time he has the "you're in my wheelhouse motherfucker" look while he is standing (even when he's losing a round on points... again, see Izzy 1).

The entire reason Jiri got KO'd and will likely lose the rematch is precisely because he's chaotic against a far superior striker in their own element. That leaves openings that a guy like Pereira simply isn't missing.

Counting on "landing something" is never a great bet even if yes it sometimes happens.
 
Dionysian said:
I said uneasy STANDING. He wasn't uneasy STANDING vs Jan. Getting outgrappled =/= being uneasy standing as a kickboxer.

I was not talking about the grappling, specifically about him being more reserved than usual in the standup. Probably due to the td threat. As I said, I need to rewatch that fight.
 
Theres just semantics going on in this thread.

I do think Jiri consistently forced Alex backwards which is what we arent used to seeing because Jiri's style demands you fight on his terms. Alex had to adjust to that.
 
Jiri landed better than people say, but also Alex was in pure defensive mode waiting for counter or chewing up his leg all night. He does get hit but seemed to take it well. I still don't think Jiri will phase him the 2nd time around.
 
World eater said:
I was not talking about the grappling, specifically about him being more reserved than usual in the standup. Probably due to the td threat. As I said, I need to rewatch that fight.

You and I both do apparently. I don't think I remember that but it has been awhile since I watched it.

markg171 said:
The entire reason Jiri got KO'd and will likely lose the rematch is precisely because he's chaotic against a far superior striker in their own element. That leaves openings that a guy like Pereira simply isn't missing.

Counting on "landing something" is never a great bet even if yes it sometimes happens.

Higher chance of success sticking to your style and going full-chaos on Alex again IMHO. Yeah you could get countered again. Nature of the beast. But his chances go down significantly if Jiri reinvented his whole style overnight to try to attempt to outpoint Alex in a "significant strikes count" contest like Izzy 1.

Or D1 Jiri could come in, who knows. Part of the reason this rematch is fun is because of its unpredictability when you factor in Jiri's chaotic style.
HHJ said:
Theres just semantics going on in this thread.

I do think Jiri consistently forced Alex backwards which is what we arent used to seeing because Jiri's style demands you fight on his terms. Alex had to adjust to that.

Yup thanks for the thread clarification
 
Tweak896 said:
Jiri landed better than people say, but also Alex was in pure defensive mode waiting for counter or chewing up his leg all night. He does get hit but seemed to take it well. I still don't think Jiri will phase him the 2nd time around.

We will see!

War this fight
 
HHJ said:
30 wins 26 knockouts.

He also nearly been KO'd, or did get KO'd, in all his UFC fights except Rakic, as well as been KO'd twice before the UFC too, precisely because his wild styles leaves tons of openings.

I never said he's a bad striker or doesn't have tons of power. He's just also not a better striker than Pereira and will be hoping to just land something in the chaos and pressure that's a game changer to overcome that otherwise skill difference. Feel free to bet on that if you like.
 
markg171 said:
He also nearly been KO'd, or did get KO'd, in all his UFC fights except Rakic, as well as been KO'd twice before the UFC too, precisely because his wild styles leaves tons of openings.

I never said he's a bad striker or doesn't have tons of power. He's just also not a better striker than Pereira and will be hoping to just land something in the chaos and pressure that's a game changer to overcome that otherwise skill difference. Feel free to bet on that if you like.

It happens all the time that the "worse" striker finds a way to win.
 
I don't think he was uneasy, I think it was his strategy.

It's not rocket science that Jiri's style includes recklessly exploding, Alex has better technique, so letting Jiri lead the dance and waiting for counters is a typical strategy.
 
