Everybody is riding high on Umar right now, but sandhagen can't wrestle or manage distance to avoid wrestling. Lots of people have stuffed Aljo's takedowns, and he ran Sandhagen to the mat instantly. Cory is a great striker, but grapple-heavy game plans are his Achilles heel. The only top notch fighter he's beat in recenter memory is Chito, and that was a pure striking affair.