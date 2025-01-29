Reinventing Paul Daley

If you were a fan during his UFC era you were probably shocked Dana never gave him another chance. The truth is Paul Daley lost his cool and gave Josh Koscheck a light punch after the fight. Paul Daley will always be a UFC fighter in my book. Since they are giving former felons and drug addicts redemption would anyone mind seeing Paul Daley replace Anthony Smith on occasion calling fights to see if he has the chops?



PERKS:

1. UK name value

2. Old stale fart love possibly hence the thread

3. Everyone loves a tale of redemption

4. Dude has the Tyson look. Smith looks like a killer but well…