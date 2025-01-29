Reinventing Paul Daley

  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If you were a fan during his UFC era you were probably shocked Dana never gave him another chance. The truth is Paul Daley lost his cool and gave Josh Koscheck a light punch after the fight. Paul Daley will always be a UFC fighter in my book. Since they are giving former felons and drug addicts redemption would anyone mind seeing Paul Daley replace Anthony Smith on occasion calling fights to see if he has the chops?

PERKS:
1. UK name value
2. Old stale fart love possibly hence the thread
3. Everyone loves a tale of redemption
4. Dude has the Tyson look. Smith looks like a killer but well…
 
Tbf I actually heard him call a fight on Bellator once and he was pretty good.
 
I always thought it was suspicious that Josh Koscheck raised his hand to block the punch, as if he knew the punch was coming. Josh hadn't even shown that good of striking defense in actual fights. Josh was talking crazy trash and faked those illegal shots during the fight so he goaded Daley to hit him? This is not to excuse Daley's cheap shot though

b3nzo8.gif
 
He could have still been in the groove and saw it. I dunno but Daley back announcing would bring a smile
 
I was looking for it I hear his interviews and he sounds as good as Smith. I only use Smith because it would be the smoothest replace
 
It was nowhere near injury power
 
