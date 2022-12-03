BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,053
- Reaction score
- 31,732
He just wanted to share news, why you gotta be so mean?
Get RDR a grappling only superfight with Schaub in ONE to raise his stock back up before signing with UFC imo
Time to avenge him! Main event vs Abu Schaubi One on Prime Video 10.Anatoly Malykhin hits hard
This sucks for my fellow Dutchman, damnit…
You’ll be back stronger RDR
View attachment 956026
I’m in, LFG! @Dude Incredible @Poirierfan @Substance AbuseTime to avenge him! Main event vs Abu Schaubi One on Prime Video 10.
"vote Dreyga2000 for poster of the year"
He just wanted to share news, why you gotta be so mean?
You still can't move on from Leon's headkick and Poatan's left hook?
Oof, lol."vote Dreyga2000 for poster of the year"
I would rather vote for @D 1 Wrestler
He will be out for a while. That was a savage beating.After the damage he took in that one, idk what his future is gonna be like
I didn't mention those guys.
Meow
My damn phone auto corrected and wrote out instead of put. Now he definitely wont respondI’m in, LFG! @Dude Incredible @Poirierfan @Substance Abuse
@liljuey is now your full time man-hugging coach. RDR just lost his position at the gym.I’m in, LFG! @Dude Incredible @Poirierfan @Substance Abuse