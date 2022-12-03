News Reinier De Ridder no longer undefeated, move to UFC in jeopardy

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
10,053
Reaction score
31,732
Anatoly Malykhin hits hard



giphy.gif



This sucks for my fellow Dutchman, damnit…
You’ll be back stronger RDR

upload_2022-12-3_6-32-3.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,682
Messages
55,160,241
Members
174,651
Latest member
Rusty Trombone

Share this page

Back
Top