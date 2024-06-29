Rei Tsuruya, prospect report UFC 303

Haven't heard enough buzz about Rei Tsuruya. We hear a lot of people talk about Tatsuro Taira being the possible first Japanese born UFC Champion buy Tsuruya is another hopeful in this regard that doesn't get talked about enough.Rei is 22 years old, he's 9-0 professionally having won the Road to the UFC tournament beating 13-2 Jiniushiyue of China and AKA's 10-2 Mark Climaco of the US. Rei grew up in martial arts, his father Hiroshi Tsuruya was an MMA fighter, BJJ and Judo Black belt who opened the Paraestra gyms in Japan where Aoki, Makoto Shinryu, Tatsuro Taira and others train. Rei had his first amateur MMA fight at 15, was wrestling Greco Roman from youth where he won the Japanese national championship at the Cadet level and competed at the Cadet world championships. He's also a purple belt in BJJ, another sport he competed at when he was quite young. He's got a pretty dynamic grappling style, keep your eyes out tomorrow.WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura will apparently be in his corner as well. This isn't your everyday contender series prospect, Reis a real one.