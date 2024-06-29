  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rei Tsuruya, prospect report UFC 303

HuskySamoan

HuskySamoan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 23, 2017
Messages
15,795
Reaction score
31,579
Haven't heard enough buzz about Rei Tsuruya. We hear a lot of people talk about Tatsuro Taira being the possible first Japanese born UFC Champion buy Tsuruya is another hopeful in this regard that doesn't get talked about enough.

Rei is 22 years old, he's 9-0 professionally having won the Road to the UFC tournament beating 13-2 Jiniushiyue of China and AKA's 10-2 Mark Climaco of the US. Rei grew up in martial arts, his father Hiroshi Tsuruya was an MMA fighter, BJJ and Judo Black belt who opened the Paraestra gyms in Japan where Aoki, Makoto Shinryu, Tatsuro Taira and others train. Rei had his first amateur MMA fight at 15, was wrestling Greco Roman from youth where he won the Japanese national championship at the Cadet level and competed at the Cadet world championships. He's also a purple belt in BJJ, another sport he competed at when he was quite young. He's got a pretty dynamic grappling style, keep your eyes out tomorrow.

WWE wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura will apparently be in his corner as well. This isn't your everyday contender series prospect, Reis a real one.

1000023706.jpg


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 303: Pereira v. Prochazka 2 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main card PPV 10pm ET
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
World eater
World eater
T
Prospect Watch: Rinya Nakamura's Stellar Wrestling & Peculiar Top Game
Replies
13
Views
504
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
T
UFC 303 Main Event Replacement Fights that the UFC can do
2
Replies
25
Views
881
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,552
Messages
55,766,389
Members
174,922
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top