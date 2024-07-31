Regular Start time Leon Edwards

B

Brokenpromise

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
543
Reaction score
19
www.bjpenn.com

Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024 | BJPenn.com

Leon Edwards admits that fighting in the morning in Manchester threw off his timing in his title loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.
www.bjpenn.com www.bjpenn.com
It would appear Leon was severely lethargic and affected by the 4am start time for the fight. This significant change affected the fight.

We all saw Sea-Level Cain Velasquez
We were all there for a Full Camp Chad Mendez..
Nobody wants to walk into the Motivated McGregor or the TRT Vitor.
If Regular Start Time Leon Edward's had shown to this fight... would the outcome be different?
 
Last edited:
If only Belal and Leon were present in the octagon at the same exact time...
 
I’ll allow it. I say we add it to the list right above Sea level Cain so it’s in alphabetical order.
 
The fight time didn’t seem to affect Tom Aspinall just a few minutes before when he flattened Curtis Blaydes.
 
Maybe it. Maybe it didn't. He lost. Nothing changes that.
 
Why wouldn't he just do the exact same thing and change his sleep schedule as he would when he fights in Vegas?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Media Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Mammothman
Mammothman
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 304: 7.27 11:59pm ET Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
141
helax
helax
Unheralded Truth
Media F Edwards: Belal may deserve Leon fight, but the fight game isn't fair
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
Dorkman
Dorkman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,005
Messages
55,947,983
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top