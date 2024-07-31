Regular Start time Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024 | BJPenn.com Leon Edwards admits that fighting in the morning in Manchester threw off his timing in his title loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

It would appear Leon was severely lethargic and affected by the 4am start time for the fight. This significant change affected the fight.We all saw Sea-Level Cain VelasquezWe were all there for a Full Camp Chad Mendez..Nobody wants to walk into the Motivated McGregor or the TRT Vitor.If Regular Start Time Leon Edward's had shown to this fight... would the outcome be different?