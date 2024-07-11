Referee's in MMA

A job only the crazy folk can do because you get a couple hundred bucks and every call is judged by fans and experts alike.
Who are your top 5 refs at the moment. Mine are..
1) Jason Herzog
2) Marc Goddard
3) Moustache Beltran
4) Frank Trigg
5) Herb Dean

I understand guys like Dean have near 1000 fights so it's easier to find bad calls but I still rate him as he gets 95% right
 
They get a lot more than a couple hundred bucks for a night. Times that by ten in the UFC.

And Herb was good back in the day. But the bad performances are happening more regularly. I don’t care how good he was before. I hate how bad he is now.

Just my opinion.
 
Lol at a couple hundred bucks. Herb makes 500k a year. Referees in indie promotions are making a couple hundred per fight.
 
Well entitled to your opinion bro and how good he was just kept him above Mark Smith for time being. Is it the rule changes he is struggling with, Cannot write him off yet.

Do they really earn 4 figures a night even if not doing co or main?
 
Both guys know what they are watching standing and on the feet, they know the fighters and know when a man's quietly asking for an out as opposed to someone in a bad position but is still game to fight, not hurt and waiting to explode up etc.

MMA fights deserve the very best referee in the cage especially when it's a Gaethje vs Max and both men have given everything
 
1. Yuji Shamada
2. whoever red-carded Bhullar
 
