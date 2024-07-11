Referee's in MMA

WolfPackHunter
A job only the crazy folk can do because you get a couple hundred bucks and every call is judged by fans and experts alike.
Who are your top 5 refs at the moment. Mine are..
1) Jason Herzog
2) Marc Goddard
3) Moustache Beltran
4) Frank Trigg
5) Herb Dean
I understand guys like Dean have near 1000 fights so it's easier to find bad calls but I still rate him as he gets 95% right
