Redman just dropped Muddy Waters Too

Redman is top 10 all time in the opinion of anyone that matters. you don't like him? doesn't matter. you don't rate him? doesn't matter.
Somethings just are
While everyone else is fucking around, his 54 year old arse has come to claim the title
34 years on wax - 28 years since the OG - 32 tracks deep - fuck yall
Came up as a product of the golden era to claim one of the top spots in the most important mid 90's period of hip hop
Just need E40, Scarface, AG, G Rap, Ras Kass, MC Eiht, Too Short etc to come through and take this shit seriously again
Level Up 2025
Full album on YT
