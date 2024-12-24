Redman just dropped Muddy Waters Too

AL CAPS YO
Redman is top 10 all time in the opinion of anyone that matters. you don't like him? doesn't matter. you don't rate him? doesn't matter.

Somethings just are

While everyone else is fucking around, his 54 year old arse has come to claim the title

34 years on wax - 28 years since the OG - 32 tracks deep - fuck yall

Came up as a product of the golden era to claim one of the top spots in the most important mid 90's period of hip hop

Just need E40, Scarface, AG, G Rap, Ras Kass, MC Eiht, Too Short etc to come through and take this shit seriously again

Level Up 2025

Full album on YT

 
