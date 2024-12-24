Redman just dropped Muddy Waters Too

Redman is top 10 all time in the opinion of anyone that matters. you don't like him? doesn't matter. you don't rate him? doesn't matter.



Somethings just are



While everyone else is fucking around, his 54 year old arse has come to claim the title



34 years on wax - 28 years since the OG - 32 tracks deep - fuck yall



Came up as a product of the golden era to claim one of the top spots in the most important mid 90's period of hip hop



Just need E40, Scarface, AG, G Rap, Ras Kass, MC Eiht, Too Short etc to come through and take this shit seriously again



Level Up 2025



Full album on YT



