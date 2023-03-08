Red Yeast Rice is magic

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
I used to have high cholesterol and blood pressure and my Chinese co-worker recommended Red Yeast Rice which come in pill form
It's fucking magic
I take 2 pills a day for the last few years and now my cholesterol and blood pressure are both very good. It takes a year or so, but it really cleans out your arteries
This is the brand I take
