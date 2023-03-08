Red Yeast Rice is magic

I used to have high cholesterol and blood pressure and my Chinese co-worker recommended Red Yeast Rice which come in pill form

It's fucking magic

I take 2 pills a day for the last few years and now my cholesterol and blood pressure are both very good. It takes a year or so, but it really cleans out your arteries

This is the brand I take

Bornstarch is a red yeast rice supplier.... jkjk also congrats on lowering your LDL and BP.
 
The active ingredient in red yeast rice is chemically indentical to Lovastatin a drug that was isolated from the mold in red yeast rice in the 1970's............... Your basically taking a Statin when you eat that stuff.
 
Until your joints start falling apart
 
William Huggins said:
The active ingredient in red yeast rice is chemically indentical to Lovastatin a drug that was isolated from the mold in red yeast rice in the 1970's............... Your basically taking a Statin when you eat that stuff.
Yeah it's a naturally occurring statin.

Take COQ10 with it.
 
Bornstarch said:
Anyone taking this instead of a statin drug to lower cholesterol? Despite losing 25 pounds this year and eating no beef, eggs, cutting way down on sugar and carbs, heredity has cursed me with total cholesterol of 248! (I stopped taking pravastatin earlier this year because it affect my sleep and sapped my energy). Lots of people swear by red yeast rice, others have had bad side effects. What's your experience with it?
 
This thread is a rude awakening for most members.
In chronological order:
1. Talk about MMA
2. Talk about parties and girls
3. Talk about movies and chinese cartoons
4. Starting Strength and intermittent fasting
4. Getting divorced
5. Raising kids
6. Supplements for your bad cholesterol
 
stevenandrew said:
Anyone taking this instead of a statin drug to lower cholesterol? Despite losing 25 pounds this year and eating no beef, eggs, cutting way down on sugar and carbs, heredity has cursed me with total cholesterol of 248! (I stopped taking pravastatin earlier this year because it affect my sleep and sapped my energy). Lots of people swear by red yeast rice, others have had bad side effects. What's your experience with it?
Have you tried having a glass of red wine a day
 
When you come back to the necro to say the same shit you said a year ago.
 
I watched a podcast with a Harvard med student that found that lean bodied people’s cholesterol would skyrocket sometimes when they cut carbs and went keto. He did an experiment in which he ate 12 Oreos for 2 weeks and it was better than taking statins for 6 weeks.
 
