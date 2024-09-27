eddymotto
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 11,859
- Reaction score
- 6,686
Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.
To the relief of seafood enthusiasts, Red Lobster is exiting bankruptcy and will continue to operate as the family friendly restaurant of choice for seafood enthusiasts everywhere.
The main question now is whether resident Sherdog food snob @StonedLemur will get off his high horse, put down his Almas caviar, and deign to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi at America’s favorite seafood restaurant?
Red Lobster seafood is plucked from the depths of God’s Ocean by brave American fisherman, who risk their lives to provide us with the nutritious bounty of the sea. The seafood is meticulously prepared by some of the USA’s best chefs and served with a smile to hungry, hardworking people. Red Lobster is about hard-working Americans serving delicious food to other hard-working Americans. Will @StonedLemur leave his delicate enclave in the world of the 0.01% and grace Red Lobster with his presence? Or does @StonedLemur hate America?
Red Lobster clientele consists of the God-Fearing Americans who make this country great. The gruff construction worker who builds our homes, the gregarious truck driver who keeps our industries moving, and the humble farmer who helps to feed the nation. Will noted oligarch and exploiter of the masses @StonedLemur step away from his champagne Hollywood parties and break bread with the people or does @StonedLemur hate the common man?
We will find out soon enough.
Red Lobster is back; CEO plots future for seafood chain
Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.
www.foxbusiness.com
To the relief of seafood enthusiasts, Red Lobster is exiting bankruptcy and will continue to operate as the family friendly restaurant of choice for seafood enthusiasts everywhere.
The main question now is whether resident Sherdog food snob @StonedLemur will get off his high horse, put down his Almas caviar, and deign to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi at America’s favorite seafood restaurant?
Red Lobster seafood is plucked from the depths of God’s Ocean by brave American fisherman, who risk their lives to provide us with the nutritious bounty of the sea. The seafood is meticulously prepared by some of the USA’s best chefs and served with a smile to hungry, hardworking people. Red Lobster is about hard-working Americans serving delicious food to other hard-working Americans. Will @StonedLemur leave his delicate enclave in the world of the 0.01% and grace Red Lobster with his presence? Or does @StonedLemur hate America?
Red Lobster clientele consists of the God-Fearing Americans who make this country great. The gruff construction worker who builds our homes, the gregarious truck driver who keeps our industries moving, and the humble farmer who helps to feed the nation. Will noted oligarch and exploiter of the masses @StonedLemur step away from his champagne Hollywood parties and break bread with the people or does @StonedLemur hate the common man?
We will find out soon enough.