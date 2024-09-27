News Red Lobster is Back!

eddymotto

eddymotto

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
11,859
Reaction score
6,686
Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.

www.foxbusiness.com

Red Lobster is back; CEO plots future for seafood chain

Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

To the relief of seafood enthusiasts, Red Lobster is exiting bankruptcy and will continue to operate as the family friendly restaurant of choice for seafood enthusiasts everywhere.

The main question now is whether resident Sherdog food snob @StonedLemur will get off his high horse, put down his Almas caviar, and deign to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi at America’s favorite seafood restaurant?

Red Lobster seafood is plucked from the depths of God’s Ocean by brave American fisherman, who risk their lives to provide us with the nutritious bounty of the sea. The seafood is meticulously prepared by some of the USA’s best chefs and served with a smile to hungry, hardworking people. Red Lobster is about hard-working Americans serving delicious food to other hard-working Americans. Will @StonedLemur leave his delicate enclave in the world of the 0.01% and grace Red Lobster with his presence? Or does @StonedLemur hate America?

Red Lobster clientele consists of the God-Fearing Americans who make this country great. The gruff construction worker who builds our homes, the gregarious truck driver who keeps our industries moving, and the humble farmer who helps to feed the nation. Will noted oligarch and exploiter of the masses @StonedLemur step away from his champagne Hollywood parties and break bread with the people or does @StonedLemur hate the common man?

We will find out soon enough.
 
eddymotto said:
Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.

www.foxbusiness.com

Red Lobster is back; CEO plots future for seafood chain

Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

To the relief of seafood enthusiasts, Red Lobster is exiting bankruptcy and will continue to operate as the family friendly restaurant of choice for seafood enthusiasts everywhere.

The main question now is whether resident Sherdog food snob @StonedLemur will get off his high horse, put down his Almas caviar, and deign to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi at America’s favorite seafood restaurant?

Red Lobster seafood is plucked from the depths of God’s Ocean by brave American fisherman, who risk their lives to provide us with the nutritious bounty of the sea. The seafood is meticulously prepared by some of the USA’s best chefs and served with a smile to hungry, hardworking people. Red Lobster is about hard-working Americans serving delicious food to other hard-working Americans. Will @StonedLemur leave his delicate enclave in the world of the 0.01% and grace Red Lobster with his presence? Or does @StonedLemur hate America?

Red Lobster clientele consists of the God-Fearing Americans who make this country great. The gruff construction worker who builds our homes, the gregarious truck driver who keeps our industries moving, and the humble farmer who helps to feed the nation. Will noted oligarch and exploiter of the masses @StonedLemur step away from his champagne Hollywood parties and break bread with the people or does @StonedLemur hate the common man?

We will find out soon enough.
Click to expand...
To the relief of seafood enthusiasts my ass. Although their rainbow trout is semi decent.
 
That makes sense why I have seen a few new commercials of Red Lobster. I was like, I thought they were going under?

Anyway, I spent many a childhood celebration at Red Lobster. Glad to hear it will continue to live on for the time being.
 
eddymotto said:
Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.

www.foxbusiness.com

Red Lobster is back; CEO plots future for seafood chain

Red Lobster officially came out of the bankruptcy process on Monday, with new CEO Damola Adamolekun calling it the "start of a new chapter" for the seafood restaurant chain.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

To the relief of seafood enthusiasts, Red Lobster is exiting bankruptcy and will continue to operate as the family friendly restaurant of choice for seafood enthusiasts everywhere.

The main question now is whether resident Sherdog food snob @StonedLemur will get off his high horse, put down his Almas caviar, and deign to rub shoulders with the hoi polloi at America’s favorite seafood restaurant?

Red Lobster seafood is plucked from the depths of God’s Ocean by brave American fisherman, who risk their lives to provide us with the nutritious bounty of the sea. The seafood is meticulously prepared by some of the USA’s best chefs and served with a smile to hungry, hardworking people. Red Lobster is about hard-working Americans serving delicious food to other hard-working Americans. Will @StonedLemur leave his delicate enclave in the world of the 0.01% and grace Red Lobster with his presence? Or does @StonedLemur hate America?

Red Lobster clientele consists of the God-Fearing Americans who make this country great. The gruff construction worker who builds our homes, the gregarious truck driver who keeps our industries moving, and the humble farmer who helps to feed the nation. Will noted oligarch and exploiter of the masses @StonedLemur step away from his champagne Hollywood parties and break bread with the people or does @StonedLemur hate the common man?

We will find out soon enough.
Click to expand...

Lmfao, still can't do it sir.
This made me laugh hard though ya bastad lol
 
I always liked Red Lobster, my buddy and I used to go have lunch there before we'd start grilling for the UFC on Saturdays.
 
StonedLemur said:
I would say I hate shitty restaurants more, and I am the common man so there's no self loathing here.
America has it's own problems without me pouncing on it sir lol.
Click to expand...

that fact that your butler... sorry "manservant"... came back with Beluga rather than Osetra and you accepted his oversight with grace does not make you "the common man".
 
eddymotto said:
that fact that your butler... sorry "manservant"... came back with Beluga rather than Osetra and you accepted his oversight with grace does not make you "the common man".
Click to expand...

I wish I could afford some caviar tbh sir lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Economy Red Lobster closing more than 50 restaurants auctioning off furniture and equipment as it prepares to file for bankruptcy
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
4K
TeTe
TeTe
ralphc1
News Well that was quick! Red Lobster closings
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
mixmastermo
mixmastermo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,263
Messages
56,249,211
Members
175,128
Latest member
Adventureseeker64

Share this page

Back
Top